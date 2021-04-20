We Visited the Top 3 Best Indian Street Food Joints in Dallas and Reviewed Them

Read on to know our ratings of popular Indian street food at 3 joints in Dallas, Texas

We are Neha Dharma and Geethika Bathini of Pinkvilla USA and we set out recently on an interesting and mouth-watering journey in Dallas, Texas – a restaurant review! That’s right, we reviewed Desi restaurants which served street food such as Panipuris aka Golgappas and Paneer puff among other delicacies. We enjoyed all the three places we visited and also voted for the best one! Read on..

Swadesi

Dish: Panipuri

Price: $3.99 got 6 pieces

Rating: 3.5/5

We loved the Panipuris as they had an authentic, tangy taste. Next, we went on to try the Paneer Puffs.

Dish: Paneer Puffs

Rating: 2.5/5

They were good but we wished there was more filling of Paneer inside the puffs. However, it is a great atmosphere, pretty chilled, and a great place to grab a quick bite with friends. It is also really budget-friendly.

Desi District

What caught her attention was the beautiful murals on the wall. There was also the rich aroma of pineapple, Oreo, and red velvet pastries in the air. We especially loved how the mural said the food is soul food with a dash of fusion!

We started with Paneer this time.

Dish: Paneer 65

Price: $7.99

Rating: 4/5

Next, we tried the Samosas, with a twist.

Dish: Samosa chat Taco

Price: $6.49

Rating: 3/5

All in all, a good ambiance and great food. The décor is really cool inside and it is a great place to hang out with friends.

Honest

The final stop was the Indian vegetarian restaurant Honest. We had to try the Paneer Kathi Roll.

Dish: Paneer Kathi Roll

Price: $8.99

Rating: 3.5/5

Next, we went for the sandwich.

Dish: Kattappa grilled sandwich

Price: $8.99

Rating: 2.5/5.

We liked this one too. The service was fast, and it was great vegetarian food.

However, here are our overall ratings.

