Weight Loss: Check out quick and easy high protein chilla recipe for breakfast

Weight Loss: Check out this easy peasy high protein recipe that you can make it in a jiffy. Read on to know the recipe of chilla right here.

Maintaining a healthy weight is very vital for your overall health. If you are overweight or obese then ideally you should consult a doctor who can help you to know your ideal weight and ask any doctor or dietician who can chart out your weight loss goal. If you are already working towards your weight loss goal, then read on as today we are sharing a healthy and easy recipe which will help you to lose weight. The recipe that we are talking about is a protein-rich and high fiber chilla. Read on to know about this instant breakfast meal. The recipe has many nutrients include protein and fiber among others. The high fiber and protein content will keep you full for a long period f time and in turn, it helps in weight loss. The best part is that it is gluten-free and easy and takes a few minutes to prepare.

Aside from weight loss, the same also helps to reduce the chances of the thyroid, diabetes, and PCOS among others. To prepare the same, add pieces of tomato, shallots or onion, carrot and grind it coarsely. If you want you can grate the ingredients as well. Next, add besan aka chickpea flour, in a bowl, Kashmiri chilli powder, turmeric powder, ajwain, black pepper powder, cumin seeds, hing (asafoetida). For the unversed, if you have digestion issue, then make sure to add the last three ingredients as they are gut-friendly and they ease the digestion. Add the coarsely ground vegetable, finely chopped green chili, Himalayan pink salt, and coriander leaves. Finally, add water to make a batter and prepare pancakes with the help of little oil. One can also had paneer as the same is one of the best sources of protein.

For proper step by step guide of the recipe follow the below-mentioned YouTube tutorial:

