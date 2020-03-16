What are the Aphrodisiac foods? What makes them stimulant?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Aphrodisiac foods are foods that are considered to enhance a person’s sexual drive. Although, there hasn’t been enough evidence to prove the study through and through. But from ancient times, it’s been considered in many cultures all over the world. There are certain reasons to find such foods to be, sometimes for their chemical composition, sometimes for the kind of nutrients the foods comprise of, sometimes just by the appearance of certain foods to be found identical to the sexual organs of the human body.

The reasons behind certain foods being considered to enhance a person’s sexual urge and hence, the love life is because of the kind of enzymes those foods produce inside the human body after consumption.

For example, chillies are considered to be one such food or spice. It’s observed that the human body releases endorphins in the body which cause the body to reach the euphoric stage of ecstasy. Hence, it puts a person in a feel-good and energetic mode, leaving them happier and help them indulge in the act of love better.

Basil is another herb that has been considered to enhance a man's desire to act better. It’s been a belief from the ancient times, so much so that the Roman women used to rub off some dried basil on their bodies, to enhance the man's act during lovemaking.

Such foods are also known as love drugs and however, they are not drugs and are only foods, they still have a similar impact on the human body that helps them achieve a certain level of feel-good factor.

Some of the fruits and vegetables which have Aphrodisiac properties.

Many fruits and vegetables are considered to be aphrodisiac in properties. The reasons can, however, be completely different from one food to another for being considered an aphrodisiac food. Such as banana, mainly because of the shape of the banana fruit and flower, also of Avocados as well. Also, these fruits are a great source of carbs and healthy fats, which are both essential to help people perform better during lovemaking.

Foods such as chocolate is an essential aphrodisiac food as it is considered to push up the serotonin levels in the body, again leaving the person feeling happy and a bit high and urging them to indulge in an act of love.

Benefits of Natural Aphrodisiac foods any specific fruits according to the season in India.

Specific fruits and foods found in India in different seasons are mangoes, strawberries, kiwis, Indian cranberries, Indian gooseberries etc. All these are also fruits which are extremely high in vitamin C and several antioxidants that help in producing a lot of positive energy in the body and enhance a person’s love life.

Other foods common in India and known to enhance a person’s sexual performance are chillies mainly red chillies. Coconuts and bananas are other fruits which are high in healthy fats content leading to a high libido production in the human body, as well as high in carbs which provide enough positive energy in the body to perform the act of passion.

Sugarcane juice is considered as well for its properties of being a source of natural sugar as well as a lot of antioxidants that supports the wear in a tear in someone’s body.

- Inputs by Ms. Preety Tyagi, Nutritionist and founder of MY22BMI

