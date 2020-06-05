What is CBD Tea? Here’s everything you need to know about hemp tea
Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most popular types of tea around the world for having ample health benefits. Infused with cinnamon and lemon, this tea quite tastes like a normal tea and is highly relaxing, refreshing and energetic. Also known as hemp tea, this tea comes with medicinal properties that help to relieve anxiety and pain. Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the most active compounds of the cannabis plant that is used to make most of the CBD tea.
How CBD tea is produced?
Hemp oil is extracted from the plant and then tested to get the right concentration of CBD. Then extract is infused in tea leaves. This tea is a great way of having CBD oil as well.
Types of CBD tea
CBD teas are blended with other ingredients like ginger, chamomile, mint, turmeric. Some manufacturers add actual hemp plant in the tea bag and others use a form of CBD which is water-soluble. It has its variations in strength as well depending on its CBD concentration.
Recipe of CBD tea
For making CBD tea, you need hot water, lemon peel, cinnamon stick, honey and CBD tea bag. Put lemon peel, honey and cinnamon stick in a glass and then add hot water and CBD tea bag to it. Let it get infused win the water for 3 to 5 minutes. Then remove the tea bag and stir well and voila your CBD tea is ready. CBD tea recipe video is given right below.
Things to remember for making CBD tea:
1- You need to add hot water to the tea to activate the CBD molecules. So, this tea cannot be prepared in cold form. However, you can cool it down after infusing.
2- Lemon peels are used to give it a refreshing flavour, so don’t avoid it.
3- If you are using dairy products in it, stick to lemon peels only and not lemon juice.
4- You can use cream, milk or coffee creamer to bring a different taste in the tea.
CBD tea health benefits
CBD tea with its medicinal properties can heal many health issues. Some are as follows:
1- CBD can improve gut health and cure belly ache.
2- It can boost our focus and relax our mind and body. The main purpose of this tea is to monitor CBD to go into the bloodstream by which it can interact with serotonin to improve our focus and relax us.
3- The cannabinoid receptors in the CBD tea are connected to certain activities of our body like hunger, internal balance, appetite, etc. So, this can improve our digestion as well.
4- People suffering from nausea and vomiting can be benefitted by the consumption of this tea. The tea can improve the production of hormones in our body to boost appetite and digestive process.
5- CBD can interact with ESP receptors which are responsible for body pain. So, this tea can give us relief from chronic pain, arthritis and menstrual discomfort.
6- CBD tea is great for combatting the signs of ageing. It comes with antioxidant properties which can remove the damaging free radicals from our body. Regular consumption of this tea will reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark circles and muscle spasms.
7- The prime benefit of this tea is its power of reducing stress and anxiety. We easily get tired and fatigued with our daily activities and the tough work schedule. This may lead to great anxiety and stress in us. So, this tea can help us to cope up with stressful situations.
8- CBD tea can activate the sleep hormone or melatonin which will be helpful for those who find it hard to fall asleep.
9- If you suffer from severe headache or migraine, then a hot cup of CBD tea will give you relief from the pain because it activates the ECS receptors that can fight with the inflammatory components responsible for migraine.
