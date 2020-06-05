What is CBD Tea? Here’s everything you need to know about hemp tea

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of the most popular types of tea around the world for having ample health benefits. Infused with cinnamon and lemon, this tea quite tastes like a normal tea and is highly relaxing, refreshing and energetic. Also known as hemp tea, this tea comes with medicinal properties that help to relieve anxiety and pain. Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the most active compounds of the cannabis plant that is used to make most of the CBD tea.

How CBD tea is produced?

Hemp oil is extracted from the plant and then tested to get the right concentration of CBD. Then extract is infused in tea leaves. This tea is a great way of having CBD oil as well.

Types of CBD tea

CBD teas are blended with other ingredients like ginger, chamomile, mint, turmeric. Some manufacturers add actual hemp plant in the tea bag and others use a form of CBD which is water-soluble. It has its variations in strength as well depending on its CBD concentration.

Recipe of CBD tea

For making CBD tea, you need hot water, lemon peel, cinnamon stick, honey and CBD tea bag. Put lemon peel, honey and cinnamon stick in a glass and then add hot water and CBD tea bag to it. Let it get infused win the water for 3 to 5 minutes. Then remove the tea bag and stir well and voila your CBD tea is ready. CBD tea recipe video is given right below.

Things to remember for making CBD tea:

1- You need to add hot water to the tea to activate the CBD molecules. So, this tea cannot be prepared in cold form. However, you can cool it down after infusing.

2- Lemon peels are used to give it a refreshing flavour, so don’t avoid it.

3- If you are using dairy products in it, stick to lemon peels only and not lemon juice.

4- You can use cream, milk or coffee creamer to bring a different taste in the tea.

CBD tea health benefits