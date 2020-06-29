What is coconut sugar? Here’s everything you should know about this natural sweetener

Coconut sugar is made of coconut palm sap. It is better than normal sugar for being rich in nutrients. So, here's the formation process and health benefits of this natural sweetener.

The harmful effects of sugar are constantly increasing due to which people are facing numerous health issues. So, they are now trying to avoid sugar as much as possible. Commercial sweeteners are also a big no-no. What should be the solution to this problem? We do have to opt for natural alternatives. And among natural sweeteners, coconut sugar has become the most popular one.

What is coconut sugar?

Also known as coconut palm sugar, it is made of coconut palm sap, which is a sugary fluid of the coconut plant. The sap is collected from the flower of the coconut palm in a container. Then, it’s placed under heat till the water is totally evaporated to get brown granulated sugar.

Here’s everything you should know about coconut sugar:

Normal sugar vs coconut sugar

Norma sugar doesn’t have any important nutrients in it. It only contains empty calories, which are harmful for health. But coconut sugar contains some nutrients of coconut palm in a small amount like iron, zinc, calcium, potassium, polyphenols, antioxidants, etc. Coconut sugar is high in calorie content, which is almost similar to that of normal sugar.

Health benefits of coconut sugar

These are the health benefits of coconut sugar:

Low glycemic index

This is responsible for impacting our blood sugar and glucose levels in the body. Foods with high GI can cause spikes in blood sugar levels. That’s why coconut sugar is a beneficial alternative because it has low GI content.

No refine process

Normal sugar has to undergo several refining processes but coconut sugar is not refined. It’s absolutely pure.

Low fructose content

Fructose in sugar can only be broken down by the liver. It can only be converted into fats in our body, which is harmful for us. But fructose is naturally high in content in normal sugar. But coconut sugar has low fructose content which is good for our health.

Good water content in the body

Coconut sugar is rich in magnesium, potassium and sodium, which are capable of regulating a good water content in the body.

Enhances gut health

This sugar is rich in fibre which also improves our gut health. It enhances the growth of intestinal bifidobacterial, which helps to restore the good bacteria in the gut.

