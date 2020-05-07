What is Dirty Chai? Health Benefits and recipe of this beverage

Dirty Chai is a mixture of black tea and espresso with steamed milk. There are certain variations that are now also available of this beverage. So, find out its recipe, health benefits and how to order for it.

Dirty Chai is one of the most popular beverages available in coffee shops. It’s a mixed drink of latte and tea which is prepared with masala black tea, steamed milk and one shot of espresso. This strong flavoured beverage is mostly a favourite of those who don’t like strong coffee. Dirty Chai is smooth and milky with a mild flavour of tea and coffee. It can also be made extra strong by adding double shots of espresso. And some of the common spices added to the drink are ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, etc.

Apart from the name Dirty Chai, this latte tea is also known as Espresso Chai, Red Eye Chai, Chai Charger, Java Chai, Tough Guy Chai, etc. It’s available in hot and cold form; ice is added to the cold one. So, here we have provided the health benefits of Dirty Chai and its recipe right below.

Health Benefits and Recipe of Dirty Chai.

How to make the Dirty Chai?

Brew 1 to 2 tsp of tea leaves in boiling water to make the chai. You can add the above-mentioned spices as per your choice while making the tea. Then add one or two shots of espresso and 1 to 2 tbsp of infused tea. Now, add some hot milk to this mixture according to your taste.

Types of Dirty Chai

Latte Chai has some variations, which are as follows:

Vegan: Instead of using dairy milk, soy or almond milk is used to make the drink for vegans.

Green Tea Dirty Chai: In this beverage, green tea leaves are used for the tea instead of black tea leaves.

Hong Kong Yuanyang Coffee Tea: It’s prepared with black tea, sweetened condensed milk and drip coffee.

Faux Dirty Chai: Cinnamon latte, Ginger latte, Cardamom latte and spiced tea with milk and espresso also fall under Dirty Chai varieties.

Caffeine Content in Dirty Chai

Since it is made with both black tea and espresso, so the caffeine content of Dirty Chai latte is high; generally, it’s 160 milligrams.

Health Benefits of Dirty Chai

Tough Guy Chai has some health benefits and they are as follows:

1- Black tea is packed with antioxidant properties which can boost our immune system to fight with disease causing bacteria and viruses.

2- Studies suggest that coffee is good for people with Diabetes Type II and black tea can regulate blood glucose levels. So, it can prevent the sudden spike and drop of sugar levels amongst diabetics.

3- Black tea can also regulate blood pressure in our body and the potassium content in it relaxes the tension in blood vessels and arteries. It is also beneficial for bad cholesterol, i.e. low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL level).

4- The polyphenols in the black tea increase good bacteria and reduce harmful ones to improve gut health. It also helps to repair the digestive tract lining.

5- The espresso in the drink is good to enhance memory and to eliminate short-term memory issues.

6- The caffeine helps to make us energetic and increase concentration.

7- Espresso shots are helpful to reduce sudden hunger pangs which are responsible for obesity and overweight.

8- Caffeine can boost the thermogenesis in human body which increases the calorie burning process.

9- Moderate consumption of espresso can reduce the risk of prostate cancer, according to study.

How to order for Dirty Chai

Often Dirty Chai latte is not given in the menu. Then you can order it with these ways:

Ask for chai latte with a shot of espresso.

If you want a double Dirty Chai, then ask for two shots of espresso in the chai latte.

Ask them for iced Dirty Chai latte or blended Dirty Chai latte if you want it to be cold.

If you want to make it at home, then follow the recipe video given to enjoy Dirty Chai latte.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×