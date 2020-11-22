What is Manuka honey? Here’s why THIS should be added your regime to lead a healthy life

Manuka honey is used as a natural ointment to heal any kind of wound. This is more powerful than normal honey. Be it acne, digestion or immunity, manuka honey improves several health conditions. Here’s why you should consume it regularly and how.

Manuka honey is used as a natural ointment for all kinds of wounds and it’s considered to be a powerful germ fighter. This also helps in healing acne and sinus problems. Manuka honey is obtained from the Manuka scrub plant in New Zealand where honey bees introduced the product to that place during the 19th century.

This honey is more powerful than normal honey due to its higher concentration of methylglyoxal. It’s rich in antibacterial properties and a superfood. It has numerous health benefits for us.

These are the benefits of manuka honey:

It can heal wounds

Manuka honey can effectively heal all kinds of wounds. Honey is acidic with its pH level of 3.2 and 4.5. These acidic properties can work efficiently to heal the wounds. It’s low in moisture and takes out the fluid from the wound thus speeding up the healing process.

Antiviral properties

Manuka honey comes with antiviral properties that can fight and kill all kinds of germs with a substance called MGO. It’s found in the manuka plants that can heal both major and minor wounds.

Has antibacterial properties

Manuka honey also comes with antibacterial properties. It can attack several types of bacteria and kill them. It’s also effective for bacteria which create biofilm as when a bacteria forms biofilm it’s considered to be untreatable. But manuka honey can fight with it.

Skincare

Along with all health benefits, manuka honey is highly beneficial for our skin as well. It can reduce inflammation and irritation caused by acne on the skin. So, apply a thin layer of manuka honey on your acne or affected area for 15 minutes or half an hour. Research says this powerful honey is also good for eczema.

Digestion and immunity

Manuka honey also improves your digestion process and enhances immunity. Hence, you should consume 1 or 2 tbsp of manuka honey regularly. You can take it raw or add this to your whole-grain toast or yoghurt or tea. Regular consumption also prevents you from falling sick.

Remember!

If you have diabetes then do consult your doctor before adding this to your regular diet.

Also Read: 6 Foods to include in your winter diet to stay warm and healthy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×