What is Sencha Green Tea? Health benefits, usage & recipe of THIS beverage

Sencha is a popular Japanese green tea which comes from the camellia Sinensis plant. It has a grassy, vegetal and refreshing flavour. It is low in caffeine content which doesn’t keep you awake at night. So, read on to know its health benefits, usage and recipe.

Sencha Green Tea is a type of Japanese green tea that is prepared by infusing tea leaves in hot water. It is different from matcha or powdered green tea of Japan. Sencha is one of the most popular hot beverages of the country. This type of green tea was first used during the 17th century when tea leaves were brought to Japan from China. Earlier than that, the people of Japan used to drink matcha tea only. But after its introduction, Sencha green tea became extremely popular and currently, most of the tea types are sencha that are coming from Japan.

Sencha is a steamed green tea which comes from the camellia Sinensis plant. It has green, refreshing, grassy flavour but that varies from the type of Sencha tea. After picking up the stem, the oxidization process of the leaves is locked to keep it in green colour. Then they are rolled, shaped and dried. Sencha green tea is also produced in China and South Korea but the flavour is nutty and toasted than grassy.

Usage of Sencha Tea

Sencha Green tea is consumed hot in all hours of the day. It is refreshing so can be consumed as iced tea as well. The tea gives you energy without keeping you up at night and has a very low amount of caffeine in it.

How to drink Sencha Green tea

Senchado is the traditional Japanese method of brewing and serving Sencha green tea which requires some special techniques and tools.

But for normal purpose, you need to use 1 tsp of the Sencha tea leaves for one cup of water. This tea leaf doesn’t need to be infused for a long time; 15-30 seconds will be enough. But this often depends on the variety of this tea. Some sencha teas should be infused for about 2 minutes but not more than that.

Caffeine content in Sencha green tea

Sencha green tea has a very low amount of caffeine content compared to coffee. Chinese roasted sencha tea has a lower level of caffeine than the Japanese sencha type. It’s not acidic due to its brewing method. Long brewing time in hot water can give you astringent taste.

Types of Sencha green tea

Different types of Sencha green teas are:

Shincha- It is cultivated in the spring season. It is sweeter and richer than normal sencha tea.

Asamushi- It is a steamed form of Sencha tea.

Fukamushi- It is steamed for at least 1 minutes and has a bold and oceanic flavour. It is also dark and rich green in colour.

Chumushi- The quality and taste of this type lies between Asamushi and Fukamushi sencha tea.

Powdered- Powdered Sencha tea is considered to be matcha, which has a vegetal flavour. It is mostly consumed in the spring season and good for baking as well.

Sencha green tea health benefits

The health benefits of this type of green tea are:

1- Green tea is highly popular for aiding in weight loss. Sencha green tea works the same on shedding fats. This is also highly beneficial for weight loss.

2- Sencha green tea can effectively improve blood flow and lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels in our body. And these all directly contribute to the decreased rate of any heart disease. Improved blood flow is also good for regulating blood sugar levels, which is the most important factor for diabetics.

3- As it helps to improve blood flow, regular consumption of sencha green tea is also beneficial for enhanced brain function. It aids in improving memory and reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease by blocking the formation of plaques.

4- Sencha green tea has Vitamin C and antioxidants in it which can effectively improve our immune system. It prevents infections and viruses from attacking the body and creates white blood cells that can shorten a cold or flu. 5- It reduced bad cholesterol of LDL by lowering blood pressure. 6- Sencha tea has amino acids in it which are called theanine. It can calm our body making it more energetic. 7- It has fluoride in it which can improve oral hygiene, strengthen teeth and prevent cavities.

