What is Spanish Coffee? Here’s everything you should know about Carajillo

Spanish coffee is a strong blend of coffee, sugar and a strong alcoholic beverage. It is popularly known Carajillo in Spain. Read on to know more about this coffee cocktail.

Spanish coffee also known as Carajillo is a coffee drink, especially popular in Spain. This hard liquor is made with Whiskey, Brandy and other types of alcohol. According to legends, Spanish coffee was originated at that time when Cuba was a Spanish province. It was actually called Coraje in Spanish and then it was named Carajillo. There are many variations of Carajillo. It’s a blend of coffee, sugar and strong alcohol and is considered to be a traditional drink of the country.

Spanish coffee is the Spanish version of the liqueur coffee which is served with coffee and alcohol in it. It has its separate version in most of the countries, which is prepared with a different alcoholic beverage. Spanish coffee and popular Irish coffee are two of them. These are some of the varieties of liqueur coffee given right below:

Whiskey coffee with Whiskey.

Highland coffee with Scotch whiskey.

Irish cream coffee with Bailey’s Irish cream.

French coffee with the liquor of Grand Mariner.

Brandy coffee with brandy.

German coffee with schnapps.

Italian Classico with amaretto.

English coffee made with gin.

Shin Shin coffee with rum.

Russian coffee with vodka.

Carajillo made with anis.

Skye coffee made with Drambuie.

Recipe of Spanish coffee or Carajillo

You can try this unique coffee recipe at your home with this recipe video given right below:

Risk of Spanish coffee

Coffee has high caffeine content which is risky for our health. Since it’s made with a strong alcoholic beverage, it is always advisable to have this coffee occasionally in a limited quantity.

