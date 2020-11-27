What is Spirulina? 5 Health benefits of THIS supplement to promote overall wellbeing

Spirulina is a type of supplement which is a popular superfood having all important nutrients and antioxidants. Here are 5 health benefits of it.

Spirulina is a popular supplement that is packed with all important nutrients and antioxidants. People can take this supplement regularly to improve their overall well-being. This is good for both brain and body.

It is a blue and green algae and is considered to be one of the oldest life forms on the earth. This superfood can also treat many health conditions. It has a bitter taste for which, people can also mix it with juices, smoothies or yoghurt to improve the taste. Spirulina is a great source of thiamine, iron, copper, riboflavin, niacin, etc. Here’s how taking this supplement can benefit you.

Health benefits of spirulina:

Anti-cancer properties

Chronic inflammation is the reason for cancer and other serious diseases. But the antioxidants in spirulina have anti-inflammatory properties also which can prevent the growth of tumour or cancer cells. It has Phycocyanin which gives the blue-green colour to the supplement and it improves our immune system.

Good for heart

The protein in spirulina reduces your body’s absorption of cholesterol and maintains its levels in the body. This keeps your arteries clear and reduces strain on your heart that can cause cardiovascular diseases.

Keeps a check on cholesterol

Regular consumption of spirulina can effectively reduce bad cholesterol or LDL and triglycerides levels. It also helps to maintain a good level of it.

Good for blood pressure

Spirulina can increase the production of nitric oxide which can make the blood vessels relax and dilate. So, it can effectively reduce high blood pressure.

Prevents anaemia

Spirulina can increase the red blood cells in our blood preventing our body from getting anaemic. Anaemia makes us fatigued and has prolonged weakness.

Also Read: 5 AMAZING health benefits of Clove Oil

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×