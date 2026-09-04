Where Culture Pours into Conversations: Pinkvilla Toast Brings The Sangam Evening to Delhi

After an unforgettable debut in Mumbai, The Pinkvilla Toast is bringing The Sangam Evening to Delhi and this time, the invitation is yours to claim. Fair warning: this isn't the kind of evening you get a second chance at.

Great food deserves great company, and that's exactly the spirit The Pinkvilla Toast has built its reputation on: curating intimate, invite-only experiences for those who appreciate thoughtful hospitality, elevated dining, and moments worth remembering. With The Sangam Evening, Pinkvilla once again turns hosting into an art form bringing together exceptional whisky, immersive craft, and a three-course culinary journey under one roof.

To Register CLICK ON THE LINK

The Spirit at the Heart of It All

At the centre of the evening is Sangam World Malt Whisky, an award-winning expression from the historic Rampur Distillery. Crafted by blending select malts from across the globe, Sangam marries the fruity, floral character of the East with the sweet, smoky richness of the West - a drinking experience rooted in both heritage and innovation.

Expect aromas of lychee, green apple, pear, and apricot, layered with rose, honey, vanilla, and a whisper of peat. On the palate: creamy complexity, warm spice, and delicate smoke, finishing smooth and lingering.

Sangam's credentials speak for themselves - Spirit of the Year at the Bartender Spirits Awards 2025 in Chicago, alongside honours at the John Barleycorn and Ambrosia Awards. Now available in over 40 countries, it's a name synonymous with craftsmanship and contemporary luxury.

A Room Worth Being In

This is where Delhi's most interesting people show up - founders building the next big thing, CXOs steering the brands you already know, and creators shaping culture in real time. The Sangam Evening brings this room together around one table, where the best conversations happen off the record, over a glass, with no agenda except good company.

Add to that a hands-on glass-etching experience, guided by experts as you turn elegant glassware into a personal keepsake, and a three-course dining experience built to match the evening's pace - unhurried, indulgent, and memorable. This is an evening designed to be felt, not just attended.

This is what Pinkvilla Toast does best - turning an evening out into an experience worth talking about.

How to Be Part of It

The Sangam Evening is exclusive and invite-only, with a strictly limited guest list -once the seats are filled, they're filled. To request your invitation, click Register and complete the short form.

📍 Venue: Addoni’s,Green park, Delhi

🕖 Time: 7–10 PM

📅 Date: 17th September

Register Now

Pinkvilla Tip: Entry is permitted only to guests with a valid invite. Spots are limited - early registration is strongly recommended.

Disclaimer: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health.