Whip up this VEGAN butter & spread by chef Adeeb Nadiawala perfect for starters

Starters or appetizers are undoubtedly one of the best parts of a meal. Be it breads or rolls, one thing that needs to go with them is the spread. We got in touch with popular chef Adeeb Nadiawala who shared a recipe to whip up the most perfect vegan butter and spread.

Butters are an excellent addition to normal breads as they not just smell good but taste incredible. Smooth spreads garnished with fresh herbs also tease the taste buds and are known to have an excellent after-taste to them. Whip up your own versions of both, thanks to the recipes below!

VEGAN - Butter and Spread

Coconut Butter

1 cup desiccated organic coconut powder (pure)

Method

1) Place the desiccated coconut in a chutney jar and at high-speed mix well - stopping in between to scrape sides.

Mix till you get smooth butter.

Store in a sterilised bottle.

Coconut Butter Spread

Ingredients

1/2 cup coconut butter

1/2 tsp roasted crushed Cumin Seeds

1/2 tsp mixed dry herbs

(optional)*

1 tsp finely chopped coriander

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Rock salt to taste

Method

Mix all the ingredients together and use them as a spread to apply on starter or canapés.

Alternatively use paprika or crushed black pepper.

About the author: Adeeb Nadiawala, Patisserie Chef, About Chef Adeeb Nadiadwala, 28 Baker Street

