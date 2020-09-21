White Chocolate Day 2020: Enjoy THIS lip-smacking recipe prepared by Chef Needa Khan

Want to celebrate White Chocolate Day in style? Prepare this delectable recipe of Vanilla Cupcakes with White Chocolate Frosting & Strawberry-Lemon Compote by Chef Needa Khan to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Whether it’s the best moment of your life or you are going through a tough time, every occasion calls for a chocolate. Chocolate lovers would understand how it is the ultimate comfort food that brings people together and sometimes acts as a blanket on a cold winter night. To give you another reason to devour this delight, White Chocolate Day is here! Satisfy your sweet tooth on National White Chocolate Day 2020, celebrated on September 22, with this delectable recipe shared by Chef Needa Khan, owner at Chantilly Cafe and who runs a blog called Foodbossindia.

If you are a chocolate connoisseur and love preparing scrumptious dishes, this recipe is perfect for you. Vanilla cupcakes with white chocolate frosting and strawberry lemon compote is something that will become a favourite on the table in no time.

Without further ado, here’s is the delicious White Chocolate recipe by Needa Khan to celebrate the day.

Vanilla Cupcakes with White Chocolate Frosting & Strawberry-Lemon Compote (makes 12 big cupcakes)

For the cupcakes:

- 190gm all-purpose flour, sifted

- 1 teaspoon baking powder

- 1/4 tsp baking soda

- 1/4 teaspoon salt

- 200 grams castor sugar

- 120gm salted butter softened

- 2 eggs

- 2 tsp vanilla extract

- 120ml milk

Method

1) Line cupcake tray with cupcake liners. Set aside.

2) Preheat oven to 180C.

3) Mix baking powder, soda & salt with the flour & set aside.

4) In a mixing bowl, beat together the butter & sugar with a hand mixer (if you’re using a KitchenAid, then use the paddle attachment) on medium speed until light and fluffy, for about 3-4 minutes. The mixture should look pale.

5) Beat the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition.

6) Add vanilla & beat until combined.

7) Next, add half the dry ingredients and beat on low speed until mixed well.

8) Add milk & beat on medium until combined. Then immediately add the other half of the dry ingredients & beat further or fold the mixture using a spatula. Do not over mix.

9) Fill the cupcake tray till about 3/4th full. Bake in preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

10) Allow cupcakes to cool down completely before frosting.

Whipped White Chocolate Frosting

Ingredients

- 500gm good quality white chocolate, chopped

- 150gm heavy cream

Method

1) Put the chopped white chocolate in a mixing bowl & set aside.

2) Heat the cream to almost boiling point.

3) Pour over the chopped chocolate & cover immediately with a lid. Let it sit for 5-7 minutes.

4) Uncover & whisk until completely combined.

5) Let the ganache cool down to room temperature, then refrigerate till set.

6) Use a hand mixer to whip the ganache until lighter & fluffier in consistency.

7) Use as required to frost the cupcakes.

Strawberry-lemon compote filling

Ingredients

- 220gm strawberries, chopped

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 2 Tbsp lemon juice

Method

1) In a saucepan, combine the sliced strawberries, sugar & lemon juice.

2) Cook it on medium heat, stirring occasionally, till the strawberries start releasing juice.

3) Mash the strawberries with a spatula. You can leave it a bit chunky if you like.

4) Reduce heat & simmer 20-25 minutes more, or until the sauce thickens.

5) Remove from the heat, transfer it to a glass container & allow it to cool completely before refrigerating.

6) The sauce thickens a bit as it cools, so make just to adjust the consistency accordingly.

7) Scoop out the centre of the cupcakes, fill it with cooled compote & then proceed with the frosting.

8) Store the leftover compote in the refrigerator. It can be used over pancakes & waffles, in milkshakes or even as an ice cream topping!

