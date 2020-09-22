White Chocolate Day: Indulge in the delicious White Chocolate Mousse with Berry Compote to celebrate the day

White Chocolate Day is an important day in the USA. But we can celebrate this day by making some lip-smacking white chocolate desserts. Hence, Juliano Rodrigues from Deli By The Blue has shared the recipe of delicious White Chocolate Mousse with Berry Compote.

White Chocolate Day celebrated on September 22 every year is an important day in the United States. People can indulge in some white chocolates to celebrate this day. White chocolate doesn’t contain cocoa solids, caffeine and antioxidants as compared to the dark chocolates. Hence, it loses some of its health benefits during the process.

But there are many lip-smacking recipes of white chocolate. The Executive Chef Juliano Rodrigues from Deli By The Blue has shared a White Chocolate Mousse recipe with us. Go through the recipe and try it at home to celebrate the White Chocolate Day.

White Chocolate Day 2020: Read below to know the recipe of White Chocolate Mousse with Berry Compote

Ingredients

Ingredients that you need to make this are as follows:

1.Milk 150 ml

2.Egg yolk 1

3.Sugar 100 gm

4.Vanilla essence 1/4 tsp

5.White Chocolate 100 gm

6.Gelatine 1 TSP

7.Whipped cream 3/4 cup

8.Mix berry compote 50 gm

Method

Follow the recipe to make this delicious dessert:

1.In a double boiler, add all the ingredients and cook on low flame till it forms a thick custard.

2.Remove it from flame once done and allow it to cool.

3.In a double boiler, melt the white chocolate and allow to cool down and then mix it with prepared custard.

4.Dissolve gelatine in warm water and mix in the prepared mixture.

5.The mixture should be thoroughly cooled down.

6.Whisk in cream and mix it properly.

7.Place in serving mould or wine glass and allow it to set for 2 hours.

8.Serve with berry compote.

