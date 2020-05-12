White Tea: Recipe, health benefits and types of this HEALTHY hot beverage

White Tea is considered to be the second beverage after green tea for its health benefits. This was traditionally cultivated in Fujian province of China. But now, it is also grown in different regions of the world including Darjeeling.

White Tea is made of from the processed leaves of the camellia sinensis plant. The leaves for this tea need very minimal processing where they are withered by either air drying or solar drying or mechanical drying. The colour of the tea is slightly yellowish or pale-yellow colour. The flavour of the white tea is very mild compared to black or green tea; often white tea is considered to be the second to green tea.

White tea was first made in the Fujian province of China during the 16th century. Then, in 1876, this tea first appeared in English publication where it was categorised as black tea. White tea is often sold by its traditional name Silvery Tip Pekoe. This tea is traditionally grown in the Fujian province of China. The flavour of this beverage varies from woody to sweet to floral with a light and fruity note.

Recipe and health benefits of White tea.

How to make White tea?

White tea is generally made on a low temperature to maintain its original flavour. It should be done only for one minute. If the tea leaves are in compact buds form then take one tsp of it to infuse. If they are only lightweight leaves then take half tsp for infusing.

Caffeine content in White tea

The caffeine content depends on the origin of the tea. Traditional white tea is very low in caffeine content. Due to its lack of oxidation, low brewing time and low caffeine content, this tea is quite less acidic compared to black tea and coffee. Currently, it is also cultivated in Darjeeling and other tea-growing regions of the world.

Health Benefits of White Tea

1- White tea has a polyphenol in it called catechins. This works as an antioxidant property in our body. Plant-based molecule polyphenol protects the cell in our body from getting damaged by the free-radicals. It can also reduce the risk of numerous health issues like ageing, inflammation, weak immune system and many chronic diseases, etc.

2- Polyphenols in the white tea can also effectively reduce the risk of heart disease, which occurs for several reasons like unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet plan, lack of exercises, etc. Polyphenol can relax the blood vessels and boost our immunity power. It also regulates the levels of bad cholesterol in our body which is one of the prime reasons of heart diseases.

3- White tea is highly effective for burning fat as it contains epigallocatechin gallate. It is a compound which helps to burn the excess fat in our body. It also boosts your metabolism which is also responsible for weight loss.

4- This tea comes with fluoride, catechins and tannins. This combination is great to protect our teeth from cavities, bacteria and the effect of sugar. Fluoride can prevent teeth cavities; catechins protect the teeth from plaque bacteria.

5- White tea is beneficial for reducing the risk of cancer. In a study, it has been seen that the tea can effectively protect cell damage in different types of lung cancer.

6- Insulin resistance is a state when our body stops responding to insulin. It then leads to numerous health issues like chronic inflammation, diabetes type II, metabolic syndrome, heart diseases, etc. But the polyphenol present in the white tea can lower the risk of insulin resistance. Insulin is one of the most important hormones, which carries essential nutrients from the bloodstream to the cells.

7- Osteoporosis is a disease related to the bones when they become hollow and porous. Free radicals and chronic inflammation play a major factor to increase the risk of osteoporosis. So, the catechins in white tea help to regulate the factors to reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

8- Since the tea can fight with free radicals and chronic inflammation, it can also lower the risk of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Diseases.

Buying, storing and types of White Tea

White Tea is available in whole loose tea, tea-bags and sometimes as bottled iced-tea. Place the loose tea leaves in an airtight container in a dry and cool place. Some of the most popular variations of white tea are as follows:

Silver needle white tea.

White peony.

Monkey-picked white tea.

Darjeeling white tea.

Eyebrow white tea.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×