Workation trips to bio bubbles: Tourism trends we saw in 2021

While glorious summers in the South of France and backpacking through Italy in spring may have been the perfect vacation plans pre-pandemic, things have certainly changed. 2021 saw some unusual travel trends emerge as the world fought Covid-19 and emerged victorious. Right from staycations in Nainital to eco-tourism in Ranthambore National Park; people consciously indulged in sustainable travel and chose to explore some exciting locations within the country. So, before we end the year, take a look at the top travel trends of 2021.

Workation is the new way

Work from home has been the new norm for people in a lot of industries. However, this paved the way for travel as people chose to vacation after hours while working 9 to 5. Travelers are essentially taking remote working to the next level. They explored remote locations like Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh and Madikeri in Karnataka after they realised that all you need to function is your computer and a decent internet connection. This idea gave birth to workation trips in the hills and even at beaches as people can work from anywhere while on vacation with their families.

Domestic Tourism saw a spike

While international travel to Maldives and Bali seemed impossible due to flight restrictions, people gravitated toward domestic travel. Right from Shimla to Manali and Goa, Indians flocked to domestic tourist destinations giving the economy a great boost. Perhaps this trend played a hand in the ideation of water-villas in Lakshadweep islands inspired by the Maldives.

Bio-bubbles

While international tourism took a hit, some nations sought to boost tourism in the wake of Covid-19 by creating safe travel bubbles. They essentially took efforts to create a clean zone with stringent Covid protocols and fully vaccinated locals to encourage people to visit their nations. Since India had air travel bubbles with several nations, Indians could then travel to those countries.

Road Trips became the preferred mode of travel

Whenever lockdown relaxed, people preferred going on short getaways over a weekend. However, road trips were the norm, as people hesitated to opt for public transport given the risk of contracting Covid-19 from fellow travellers. Be it cross-country travel or inter-state, people used went on biking trips or road trips in their car instead of using busses and trains. Lesser explored travel destinations became popular during this time such as the untouched beaches of Udupi, temples of Madhya Pradesh, UNESCO world heritage sites in India, etc.

Eco-Friendly Tourism is a trend

The pandemic compelled people to feel the need for getting in touch with nature. Hence, they prefer holidays that take them to the lap of nature. Be it white-water river rafting in the Ganges, living in a houseboat on Kerela backwaters or even trekking to Kheerganga.

Where do you see yourself traveling to next? Tell us!

Also Read: Planning a vacation with your dog? Here are pet travel essentials you must take along