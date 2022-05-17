World Baking Day: 4 Recipes for vegan cookies you must try

Is there anything better than coming home to the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies? For the people who love baking, a perfect Sunday calls for whipping together a cake. Baking is an art and this world would just not be the same without it.

This day is observed as World Baking Day to appreciate the significance of baking in our culinary techniques. Every time you bake, you're giving your mind something new to think about. Baking is a great stress reliever, and it's also a great way to spend quality time with your loved ones.

So, to celebrate the essence of the occasion, we bring you four vegan cookie recipes that you must try.

1. Vegan Ginger Cookies

These Vegan Ginger Cookies are extremely chewy and delicious. They're loaded with molasses, brown sugar, and festive spices like ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. To begin with, in a large mixing bowl, combine the vegan butter and brown sugar. Then, beat in the molasses and vanilla extract. Add 2 cups of flour to it, sprinkle the baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Mix on low until combined, then add the remaining flour and mix. The dough should be thick but not overly dry. Place the sugar-coated dough rolled into a ball in a preheated oven. Bake for 11-12 minutes, then cool for 10-15 minutes before serving.

2. Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

These cookies are super fluffy and easy to make. To begin with, cream together the vegan butter and sugars in a large mixing bowl until creamy. Mix in the pumpkin and vanilla extract until well combined. Next, add the flour, followed by the baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, and salt. Mix until combined and a dough form. Flatten the cookies with moistened hands and bake at 350 degrees F. To make the frosting, beat the vegan butter and then add powdered sugar, apple cider vinegar and vanilla to it. Mix until smooth and creamy. Allow the cookies to cool before layering with frosting.

3. Vegan Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are vegan, gluten-free, oil-free, and only have five ingredients involved. Firstly, whisk the almond flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add the syrup, almond butter, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips. Stir until the batter thickens. Roll the batter into balls. Bake for 10 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the tops have cracked slightly. They will get wonderful crispy edges with super buttery insides as they cool.

4. Vegan Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

These vegan cookies are rich and decadent, with peanut butter flavour and chocolate chunks. To start off with the recipe, cream together vegan butter and white granulated sugar in a mixing bowl. Mix in the peanut butter and vanilla extract. Combine all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl. Then combine the dry ingredients with the wet to form a crumbly dough. Mix in the soy milk until it forms a cookie dough. Vegan chocolate chunks or vegan chocolate chips can be added. Mix them into cookie dough and roll them into balls. Bake until the tops of the muffins are golden brown. Allow the cookies to cool before serving.

These easy vegan cookie recipes are perfect for holiday baking.

