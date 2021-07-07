World Chocolate Day 2021: Chef Suvir Saran shares 3 exclusive chocolate recipes to celebrate the day

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. So, celebrate the day with these delicious chocolate recipes exclusively shared by chef Suvir Saran.

International Chocolate Day or World Chocolate Day is the day when we celebrate chocolate all around the world. This annual celebration started since 2009, but there are National Chocolate Days in different countries as well. So, in this World Chocolate Day, let’s help you indulge in some delicious chocolate preparations as Chef Suvir Saran shares some exclusive chocolate recipes to help you take this celebration to next level. So, check out the recipes right below.

Cookie Dough Brownies Recipe

COOKIE DOUGH

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 1/3 cup all purpose flour

1 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

BROWNIES

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, cut into cubes

3 cups granulated sugar

1 cup dutch process cocoa

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

6 large eggs

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons all purpose flour

300g dark chocolate, 55-70 percent cocoa solids, chopped or ground in a food processor

Recipe:

STEP 1: To make the cookie dough layer: line a 13×9” metal pan with parchment overhang on all sides (so crossed over each other). Beat together the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt until light and fluffy. Add the flour and sweetened condensed milk and beat to combine. Fold in the chocolate chips. Plop the dough onto the prepared pan and spread it around to make one flat layer. Freeze the layer for a few hours, or overnight.

STEP 2: To make the brownie batter: Preheat the oven to 340 F. Over a bain marie (a heatproof bowl over simmering water, where the water does not touch the bottom of the bowl) add the butter. Once it has melted add the sugar and cocoa. Stir it until the temperature reaches 140 F. Remove from heat and add the salt and vanilla and whisk. Once no longer too hot to touch, add the eggs and whisk the batter for a few minutes until you have a very shiny, smooth batter. Fold in the flour and the chocolate

STEP 3: To make the cookie dough brownies: use the parchment overhang, remove the frozen cookie dough layer. Return the parchment to the pan and pour in ⅔ of the batter. Set the frozen square over the batter and spread the remaining ⅓ brownie batter over it. Bake for 45-55 minutes until the middle has just slightly puffed to show doneness.

Gluten free chocolate fudge cake

Ingredients

115 gm chocolate

115 gm unsalted butter

100 gm caster sugar

75 gm almond powder

1 egg

For the ganache

100 gm heavy cream

100 gm dark chocolate

Recipe

1. For the ganache, mix together the dark chocolate and cream and microwave for a minute.

2. Melt chocolate and butter together on a double boiler (or in a microwave).

3. Whisk the eggs and sugar together until pale and fluffy.

4. Cut and fold almond powder into whipped eggs mixture carefully to maintain the fluffy density of eggs. Gently fold in the butter and chocolate mixture.

5. Pour into a baking tin lined with baking or parchment paper, bake in a preheated oven at 190 degrees Celsius for about 20 minutes and place on a cooling rack.

6. Pipe with dark chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Lemon Curd Bars

Oreo crust

1 ½ cups oreo crumbs (cream removed, see above)

⅓ cup unsalted butter, melted

Lemon Curd Layer

1 cup sugar

¾ cup lemon juice

3 eggs, 3 yolks

Zest of 4 lemons

1.5 tablespoons tapioca starch or cornstarch

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup butter, softened

Dark Chocolate Ganache

6 oz heavy cream

5 oz dark chocolate, chopped or good quality chocolate chips

Recipe

STEP 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line an 8×8 inch square pan with parchment paper on both sides (to make a + sign, this is for easier lifting).

STEP 2: Melt the butter and combine with the cookie crumbs. Press it into the bottom of the parchment lined pan, it doesn’t need to go up the sides, just the bottom. Use a measuring cup to tightly pack the crumbs into one layer.

STEP 3: Prep the lemon curd ingredients before the crust goes into the oven: set mesh sieve over heatproof bowl. Whisk together the sugar, lemon juice, eggs, yolks, zest, salt and starch in a pot. Set the pot over medium heat.

STEP 4: Set the crust in the oven for 10 minutes. While it’s baking, continue whisking the lemon curd as the sugar dissolves and the curd thickens. Once it covers the back of a spoon add the butter by dropping a tablespoon at a time, and whisking it in. Once all the butter is incorporated and you have a smooth, shiny thick curd, pour it through the mesh sieve.

STEP 5: Once the crust has baked for ten minutes, pour the lemon curd over it and return to the oven for about 10 minutes, until it has set (jiggle the pan to test it).

STEP 6: Let the curd cool at room temperature then in the fridge for at least a few hours, preferably overnight.

STEP 7: To make the ganache: set the chocolate in a heatproof bowl and keep a wooden spoon or rubber spatula nearby. Warm the heavy cream in a small pot for a few minutes, until you see the heavy cream bubbling at the sides and it’s hot to touch. Pour it over the chocolate and give it a quick stir to coat all the chocolate. After 30 seconds, stir it until you have a smooth shiny ganache. Pour the ganache over the chilled lemon bars and let set in the fridge for 30 minutes.

STEP 8: Store the bars in the fridge. Serve cold!

