World Chocolate Day 2021: Try this delicious hot chocolate recipe to celebrate this day

Celebrate World Chocolate Day by indulging in the goodness of chocolate. Check out this recipe given below to make comforting hot chocolate at home.

World Chocolate Day 2021 is observed on July 7 every year. This day is celebrated for chocolate lovers to appreciate and enjoy the deliciousness of chocolate. On this day, people indulge themselves by trying out different kinds of chocolates and gifting chocolates to their loved ones.

We have for you a super simple recipe of delicious hot chocolate that you can make at home to celebrate this day and pamper your tastebuds. Made with cocoa powder, milk and chocolate, hot chocolate is an all-time favourite drink. Follow the steps given below to make this irresistible drink at home.

Step 1

Pour 4 cups of milk into a pot. Let it simmer on low heat while stirring it continuously to avoid burning. Once the milk becomes hot, add ¼ cup of cocoa powder and 3 tbsp of powdered sugar.

Step 2

Stir well. Now add 1 tsp vanilla extract and ⅛ tsp salt into the milk. Take 200 grams of semi-sweet chocolate and chop it roughly into small pieces so that it easily dilutes in the milk.

Step 3

Add the chopped chocolate to the milk and mix well. Whisk it vigorously so that chocolate properly dissolves in the milk. Let the milk simmer for a few minutes while stirring continuously.

Step 4

Turn off the heat. Transfer the milk into a mug. Top with a dollop of whipped cream and serve hot.

Also Read: World Chocolate Day 2021: Chef Suvir Saran shares 3 exclusive chocolate recipes to celebrate the day

Share your comment ×