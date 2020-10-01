World Coffee Day: 5 delicious recipes from around the world that will excite all coffee lovers

Are you a coffee fanatic? If yes, then here are 5 recipes you should definitely try today on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

International Coffee Day: Hey there, coffee lovers! If you are a caffeine lover, then you would know that coffee is not just a beverage but a feeling in itself that rejuvenates the senses. It is a drink you need to awaken your thoughts after a long day’s work. You need it when you wake up in the morning, when you feel happy, sad, or tired.

This centuries-old drink has found its place in most cuisines now. From a bittersweet mocha to a soothing latte, there’s something available for all kinds of coffee lovers. For all coffee adulators who enjoy sipping on this beverage every chance they get, we have some recipes from around the world that you can try.

On this International Coffee Day, we present to you 5 yummy recipes for all coffee fanatics.

1. Greece: Frappé

This frothy iced drink made with instant coffee, cold water, sugar and milk is something we all are familiar with and love. The key to getting a good-looking frappé lies in the art of blending. So, keep blending until you see a froth rise up to the brim of the glass.

2. France: Café au Lait

No one does it better than the French! If you like waking up to a nice, hot cup of coffee, then café au lait is the one for you. It is prepared with hot milk, served in a mug big enough to dip baguettes or croissants.

3. Ireland: Irish Coffee

A perfect blend of coffee and cocktail, Irish Coffee originated in Ireland, but it grew in San Francisco. Made with hot coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar and whipped cream, this is the perfect after-dinner drink you should definitely try if you haven’t.

4. Mexico: Café de Olla

Café de olla is a traditional Mexican coffee beverage brewed with cinnamon sticks in earthenware pots. You should definitely try this one if you like cinnamon in your coffee.

5. South Korea: Dalgona Coffee

One coffee that has been doing rounds ever since the lockdown began is Dalgona coffee. The name ‘Dalgona’ comes from a South Korean toffee by the same name. The coffee has a frothy layer on top with chilled milk below it.

Happy International Coffee Day!

ALSO READ: Are you drinking too much coffee? THESE subtle signs can help to understand

Share your comment ×