World Food Day 2020: Chef Suvir Saran shares the recipe of Holy Moly Guacamole that aids in weight loss

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16. So, on this day, Chef Suvir Saran, the owner of The House of Celeste, shares the healthy avocado recipe for weight loss, Holy-Moly Guacamole.

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16 in honour of the Foundation Day of the Food and Agriculture Organisation. This day is observed to raise awareness against food security. We all know that healthy eating habit is key to optimal health without any diseases.

When it comes to a healthy body, weight loss is one of the prime factors that mostly depends on a healthy diet plan. Avocado has been known as a great food for promoting overall health and aiding in weight loss since ages. And dieticians also recommend adding this fruit to your daily diet. So, here’s the recipe of Holy-Moly Guacamole, an avocado recipe for weight loss given by Chef Suvir Saran, Chef and Owner of The House of Celeste. For all the fitness lovers, start eating healthy from the World Food Day.

World Food Day: Holy-Moly Guacamole, an avocado recipe for weight loss shared by Chef Suvir Saran.

Ingredients for Holy-Moly Guacamole:

4 avocados, halved, pitted and chopped.

1-2 small tomatoes, diced.

2-3 small red onions, diced.

1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves and tender stems.

1 jalapeno or 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped.

2 teaspoons sea salt.

1/2 teaspoon cracked fresh peppercorns.

1/8 teaspoon Toasted Cumin seed powder.

Juice of 2 limes, or as per taste.

Tortilla chips, for serving.

Method to prepare Follow the recipe below: 1.Place chopped avocado in a large bowl. 2.Mix it with all the ingredients by a large spoon. 3.Adjust the taste with salt as per your need and then serve with tortilla chips. Also Read: World Food Day: Try THIS healthy avocado cabbage slaw recipe to burn fats and curb sudden hunger pangs

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×