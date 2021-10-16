World Food Day 2021: Recipe to make nutritious spinach soup

World Food Day is celebrated every year on October 16. This day acknowledges the sheer importance of food and also raises awareness about the people who are unable to have access to it. Today marks the 76th anniversary of this historic day. It also marks The founding of the Food and Agriculture Association by the United Nations in the year 1945.

Food not only helps as well as stomachs but also ensures that we live a healthy and active life. When it comes to dishes that are not only soul-satisfying but also nutritious, spinach soup definitely tops the list. So on the occasion of World Food Day, check out a simple recipe to make this soup at home.

Step 1

Heat 1 tbsp butter in a pan and add 1 bay leaf, 1 chopped onion and a clove of garlic. Saute for a few minutes.

Step 2

Add a bunch of spinach leaves (thoroughly washed and stems cut) into the pan. Cook on medium heat till they shrink. Remove the bay leaf and transfer into a blender.

Step 3

Blend the leaves to make a puree and add a bit of water to them. Transfer this into the pan and add ½ cup of milk.

Step 4

Add salt to taste followed by a pinch of black pepper powder and sugar. Now add 1 tsp of fresh cream. Mix 1 tbsp of cornflour with ¼ cup of water in a glass and add this mixture into the pan. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat and serve hot.

Also Read: Check out the recipe to make Mishti Doi mousse and Nariyal Barfi this festive season