World Food Day: Try THIS healthy avocado cabbage slaw recipe to burn fats and curb sudden hunger pangs

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16 to raise awareness of food safety. We can celebrate the day by eating healthy avocado-cabbage slaw as Chef Suvir Saran, the owner of The House of Celeste, shares the recipe.

World Food Day is observed annually on October 16 to increase awareness about food safety in people. And for celebrating this day, there is not any better option than eating healthy to stay fit. The healthy eating habits are the prime factors for optimal health and good body weight.

Fruits and veggies are an integral part of healthy eating that plays a major role in weight loss. And among fruits and vegetables, avocado and cabbage work wonders to shed the extra pounds from our body. They are packed with important nutrients. So, start eating healthy from this World Food Day with Avocado-Cabbage Slaw as Chef Suvir Saran, the owner of The House of Celeste, shares his recipe.

World Food Day 2020: Here’s the recipe of avocado-cabbage slaw

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice.

2 tablespoon honey.

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger root.

2 teaspoons Sriracha or another hot sauce.

2 teaspoons Soy Sauce, lite if you prefer.

2 teaspoons fish sauce.

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar.

3/4 teaspoon chaat masala.

1/4 teaspoon toasted ground cumin seed powder.

Sea salt as per taste.

Pepper according to taste.

1/2 kilo green or red cabbage (or a mixture of the two).

6 spring onions, tender green and white part- finely sliced.

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved.

1/2 cup fresh coriander, leaves and tender stems finely minced.

1/4 cup mint leaves, finely minced.

3 Hass avocados, 2 pitted and chopped, 1 sliced for garnish.

Microgreens or coriander leaves, for garnish.

1 cup roasted cashews, plus more for garnish.

Method:

1. In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with honey, ginger, sriracha, soy sauce, fish sauce, vinegar, chaat masala and cumin until combined.

2. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Add the cabbage, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, mint, diced avocados and 1 cup of chopped cashews and toss to coat.

4. Garnish with avocado slices, more chopped cashews and microgreens and serve.

