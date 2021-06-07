World Food Safety Day 2021: Practice THESE 4 steps to maintain food safety and protect it from germs

World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 every year to raise awareness about food safety amongst people and prevent foodborne risks. So, here are the prime 4 steps to maintain food safety.

World Food Safety Day is celebrated annually on June 7 to draw attention of people all around the world for the prevention, detection and management of foodborne risks. Observation of this day helps us to be aware of food safety and understand its important for a healthy life as food is one of the necessitates of our life. So, on this World Food Safety Day, it’s highly essential to learn about food safety step-by-step so that we can keep them protected from any airborne invaders. So, here are the four steps of food safety.

Clean: Wash your hands, foods and surfaces of cooking

1-Germs that cause food poisoning can survive for a long time and spread around your kitchen.

2-So, wash your hands before, during and after preparing your food and before eating with soap and water for 20 seconds.

3-Don’t forget to wash your utensils, chopping board, countertop, knifes and other cooking equipment after cooking with hot water and soap.

4-Rinse all the veggies and fruits thoroughly under running water.

Separation: Keep raw foods separate from other items to avoid contamination

1-Raw meat, poultry, eggs, seafood, fish can spread germs to other food items like ready-to-eat foods, spices, cooked food etc. So, keep all the raw foods completely separate from others.

2-Use a separate chopping board also to cut the raw foods and don’t use it for other items.

3-Even while grocery shopping, keep all raw foods away from normal food items.

4-Separate the raw items from others even in the fridge as well.

Cooking: Cooking at the right temperature is the third step to remember

1-Cooking food at the right temperature helps kill all the disease-causing germs from it. But you cannot tell if the food is fully cooked just by seeing its colour and texture. So, you need to use a thermometer to measure the temperature for different food items.

2-The temperature should be-

145 degrees F for whole cuts of beef, pork, veal, and lamb.

160 degrees F for ground meats, such as beef and pork.

165 degrees F for all poultry, like chicken and turkey.

165 degrees F for leftover foods and casseroles.

145 degrees F for raw ham.

145° degrees F for fin fish or cook until flesh is opaque.

Chill: This step is for refrigerating the food in the right way

1-For storing your food safely in the fridge, set the temperature at 40 degrees F or below. And be aware about when to throw our foods and to not store them.

2-Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours of purchasing them. If the temperature is above 90 degrees F, then do it within 1 hour.

3-Thaw frozen foods in cold water or in the microwave and not put it on the counter to thaw because bacteria can quickly multiply coming to the room temperature.

