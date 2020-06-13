World Gin Day 2020: Prepare THESE cocktails recipes to celebrate the day
The second Saturday of June, every year, is celebrated across the globe as the World Gin Day. And what could be a great way to celebrate the day with the fresh Gin cocktail? Speaking of Gin, many have been enjoying cocktails made with this spirit for decades. People opt for it as their favourite spirit because of its refreshing appeal and exclusive botanical flavours. The resurgence of Gin in recent years has not gone unnoticed. There has been a huge range of products available these right from citrus to classic to fruity variations.
If you are a gin enthusiast and looking forward to exploring exciting new ways to enjoy this spirit then you are at the right place. On the occasion of World Gin Day, we asked Beam Suntory, a global premium spirits company to share some cocktail recipes for Pinkvllla's readers. These recipes are made from Roku Gin, which has 6 unique Japanese botanicals to create a perfectly balanced multi-layered gin.
1. ROKU TONIC - Roku gin, Tonic water and 6 strands of ginger
Ingredients:
30 ml Roku
120 ml Tonic
Garnish:
Ginger sticks, as per your preference
Method:
Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.
2. ROKU SONIC - Roku Gin, Tonic Water, Soda Water, Lime
Ingredients:
30 ml Roku
60 ml Tonic Water
60 ml Soda Water
Garnish:
Lime Garnish, as per your preference
Method:
Add ice to a highball glass and stir to chill glass. Add Roku and stir to chill the gin. Top with tonic.
3. ROKU SOUR - Roku Gin, Matcha Tea, Egg White, Yuzu Wheel
Ingredients:
60 ml Roku
10 ml Matcha Tea
1 Egg White
Garnish:
Yuzu Wheel
Method:
Add egg whites to the shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku and Matcha tea and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a Yuzu wheel.
4. ROKU NEGRONI - Roku Gin, Umeshu, Campari, Orange Zest
Ingredients:
30 ml Roku
15 ml Umeshu
15 ml Campari
Garnish:
Orange Zest, as per your preference
Method:
Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.
