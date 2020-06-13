World Gin Day 2020: Prepare THESE cocktails recipes to celebrate the day

World Gin Day 2020: Looking forward to some Gin based cocktails then you are in the right place. Read on to know the recipes right here.

The second Saturday of June, every year, is celebrated across the globe as the World Gin Day. And what could be a great way to celebrate the day with the fresh Gin cocktail? Speaking of Gin, many have been enjoying cocktails made with this spirit for decades. People opt for it as their favourite spirit because of its refreshing appeal and exclusive botanical flavours. The resurgence of Gin in recent years has not gone unnoticed. There has been a huge range of products available these right from citrus to classic to fruity variations.

If you are a gin enthusiast and looking forward to exploring exciting new ways to enjoy this spirit then you are at the right place. On the occasion of World Gin Day, we asked Beam Suntory, a global premium spirits company to share some cocktail recipes for Pinkvllla's readers. These recipes are made from Roku Gin, which has 6 unique Japanese botanicals to create a perfectly balanced multi-layered gin.

1. ROKU TONIC - Roku gin, Tonic water and 6 strands of ginger

Ingredients:

30 ml Roku

120 ml Tonic

Garnish:

Ginger sticks, as per your preference

Method:

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over cubed ice in a highball glass. Garnish with ginger slices.

2. ROKU SONIC - Roku Gin, Tonic Water, Soda Water, Lime

Ingredients:

30 ml Roku

60 ml Tonic Water

60 ml Soda Water

Garnish:

Lime Garnish, as per your preference

Method:

Add ice to a highball glass and stir to chill glass. Add Roku and stir to chill the gin. Top with tonic.

3. ROKU SOUR - Roku Gin, Matcha Tea, Egg White, Yuzu Wheel

Ingredients:

60 ml Roku

10 ml Matcha Tea

1 Egg White

Garnish:

Yuzu Wheel

Method:

Add egg whites to the shaker and shake to aerate. Add Roku and Matcha tea and shake. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a Yuzu wheel.

4. ROKU NEGRONI - Roku Gin, Umeshu, Campari, Orange Zest

Ingredients:

30 ml Roku

15 ml Umeshu

15 ml Campari

Garnish:

Orange Zest, as per your preference

Method:

Add all ingredients and build. Serve over a large cube of ice in an Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with orange zest.

Credits :Beam Suntory

