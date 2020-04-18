World Heritage Day 2020: 5 Lesser known heritage sites that you should visit at least once

On World Heritage Day 2020, let's know about the lesser-known heritage monuments and reserves.

World Heritage Day, every year is observed on April 18, to promote cultural heritage. On this day, several activities are undertaken by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS). ICOMOS, in the year 1982, suggested that April 18 should be celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites. And during 22nd General Conference, UNESCO approved the proposal. As per ICOMOS, the “essential aspect is to mark this day so that it becomes not only a day to celebrate your National Heritage but also a day of International Solidarity in favor of strengthening and safeguarding Heritage world-wide.”

Due to Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown in several nations across the world, one can celebrate the day by conducting virtual conferences, online lectures, by sharing photos, information and videos about heritage sites on social media. Webinars, virtual tours and podcasts are also some options available to observe the day. Many online activities are being organized by ICOMOS to spread awareness among those who are unaware of the rich history, culture, special sites and monuments.

In India, there is no dearth of cultural, natural and historical sites and monuments. All of them have a rich history and some were made centuries ago and still stand tall. Some must be aware and visited the popular UNESCO recognized world heritage sites such as Taj Mahal, Ajanta Ellora Caves, Sun Temple and Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park among others. And that's why today we are talking about the lesser-known ones. For the unversed, there are 38 World Heritage Sites located in India. The list includes 30 cultural sites, 7 natural sites and one mixed-criteria site.

World Heritage Day 2020: Let's check out some of the lesser-known UNESCO recognized heritage sites

1. Agra Fort aka Red Fort of Agra

The Agra Fort, aka Red Fort of Agra, is one of the must-visit sites when in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It was the main residence of the emperors of the Mughal Dynasty until 1638. The fortress which is made of red sandstone is located on the banks of Yamuna River. It comprises many palaces, such as the Jahangir Palace and the Khas Mahal, built by Shah Jahan and audience hall called Diwan-i-Khas among others. It covers 2.5 kilometers and is near the most popular heritage site Taj Mahal. Yes, you read it right! Even though it stands next to Taj Mahal, many of us hardly know about it.

2. Manas Wildlife Sanctuary

You must be either knowing or visited Kaziranga National Park and Sundarbans National Park, but today we are talking about a lesser-known wildlife sanctuary of the North East area i.e. The Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam. It covers a whopping area of 50,000 hectares and it was recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985 for its unique natural environment. The biodiversity hotspot is the habitat of several species, most-threatened, endangered species among others.

3. Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks

The Nanda Devi National Park and Valley of Flowers National Parks is another lesser-known UNESCO World Heritage Site and it is located in Uttarakhand, India. Just like Manas Wildlife sanctuary, this diverse area is also home to rare and endangered animals. Together, they comprise to form as Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve and features in the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves since 2004.

4. Rani ki vav (The Queen's Stepwell)

Rani ki vav is located on the banks of the Saraswati river in Patan, Gujarat and it is known for its size and sculptures. The construction is attributed to Udayamati, daughter of Khengara of Saurashtra. It was rediscovered in the 1940s and restored in the 1980s by the Archaeological Survey of India. It has been listed as one of UNESCO's World Heritage Sites since 2014. The length is more than 64 m long, 20 m (66 ft) wide and 27 m deep. There are more than 500 sculptures of God including Dus-Avatars Kalki, Rama, Mahisasurmardini, Varahi and others representing their return to the world.

5. Great Living Chola Temples

The Great Living Chola Temples were built by kings of the Chola Empire. The site includes three temples: the Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur, the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholisvaram and the Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram. These temples showcase achievements of the Chola in architecture, sculpture, and bronze casting.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×