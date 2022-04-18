World Heritage Day 2022: 6 Glorious must-visit UNESCO sites in India

To spread awareness around the importance of glorious monuments of the world and to highlight the need to safeguard them, World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18 every year. These monuments are associated with different values and cultures and should be preserved to make the forthcoming generations aware of the rich history, culture and heritage of India. The day not only commemorates to preserve the monuments and historical sites but also spreads awareness around the cultural value of a country. The cultural heritage reflects the splendid history and India holds the top spot in World Heritage Sites that can connect an individual to the magnificent bygone era! India embraces a total of 40 heritage sites and here we bring the top 6 that you should visit.

1. Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

Khajuraho is located in Madhya Pradesh and is a renowned heritage site that holds a group of Hindu and Jain Temples. With artistic sculpting and erotic figures, these temples depict Nagara style symbolism. The khajuraho complex holds a list of 85 prominent must-visit temples. With sensuous stone carvings and aesthetic portrays, this place will dive you deep into the rich cultural heritage of India.

2. Ajanta Caves, Aurangabad

To learn more about Buddhism and its culture, you must explore Ajanta caves in Aurangabad. For the astonishing demonstration of the Buddhist religion, this place embraces a cluster of 32 Buddhist caves along with lush greenery. Every cave in this place comprises amusing sculptures and paintings that will give you a sense of tranquillity and speak about the life of Lord Buddha.

3. Sun Temple, Konark

Another wonderful site on the list is Sun temple. Going in line with the name, Sun Temple is dedicated to Surya Devta and is a marvellous place for all those history lovers out there. This significant architecture is not only renowned for its intricate artwork and statues but also remains a major pilgrimage site for the Indians. Its giant outstanding shape and chariot add up to its beauty.

4. Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Bodh Gaya in Patna, Bihar is another prominent centre for all those Buddha and peace devotees. This place will take you back into Buddhist culture and make you familiar with the enlightenment concepts. You will also find the holy Bodhi Tree and the other six holy spots of Buddha’s enlightenment along with abundant antique Votive stupas.

5. Taj Mahal, Agra

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal is a beauty that one should definitely see! White marble, graves of the emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, lush greenery and intricate work, this place will leave you speechless. The monument and the architecture take you toward the rich Mughal culture and depict the blend of various architectural styles.

6. Kaziranga National park, Assam

This national park is well-known for its one-horned rhinoceros and rich biodiversity and is one of the prominent heritage sites in India. Located in Assam, this place will provide you with a unique wildlife experience and a wide range of exquisite flora and fauna.

