World Milk Day 2021: Chef Suvir Saran exclusively shares 3 milk recipes to celebrate the day

World Milk Day is celebrated on June 1 to recognise the importance of the global food and its nutrition. So, Chef Suvir Saran shares some delicious, rich and flavourful milk recipes for the celebration of the day.

World Milk Day has been observed annually on 1 June around the world since 2001. This day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations. Milk Day is observed to recognise the importance of milk as a global food and its nutrition. It also helps bring attention to the dairy sectors and their growth. So, on this World Milk Day, Chef Suvir Saran talks about the importance of milk and its nutritions and shares exclusive milk recipes to celebrate the day.

Importance of Milk

Milk is one of the most primary sources of protein for vegetarians to have in their diet, along with other plants-based proteins. It also gives kids all the essentials they need for bone health and growth. This versatile ingredient can be used in both sweet and savoury cooking. For desserts, it adds a rich creaminess and all the comforting textures and tastes that we have grown up enjoying with. In savoury dishes, you can add milk for making sauces rich and creamy without actually using cream.

Saffron-Cardamom Lassi or Patiala Waali Lassi

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1/4 teaspoon saffron strands

1 tablespoon warm milk

3 cups plain yogurt

2 tablespoons sugar, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/8 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

10 to 12 ice cubes

Recipe:

1-Toast the saffron strands in a small frying pan over very low heat, stirring, until they turn a deep maroon colour, about 30 second (be careful: saffron burns easily).

2-Grind to a fine powder in a mortar and pestle, or crush in a small bowl with the back of a spoon. Add the warm milk and stir.

3-Put in a blender with all the remaining ingredients and process until the yogurt is frothy and the ice is crushed into small pieces.

4-Taste for sugar. Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Summer fruit punch

Makes about 8 cups

Ingredients:

2 cups fresh pineapple juice

2 cups fresh strawberry juice

2 cups fresh mango juice

2 cups fresh banana-mango or other banana fruit juice, or pomegranate juice

1 cup fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons grenadine syrup, optional

1 cup fresh cream

1 cup milk

Recipe:

1-Combine all of the ingredients in a 2–quart or larger plastic pitcher with a lid and shake to combine or blend in a mixer for a few seconds. Chill and serve cold.

Fig Flan

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients:

8 dried figs (about 6 ounces), finely chopped

1 1/2 cups half-and-half (equal amounts of whipping cream and milk)

8 ounces cream cheese

1 14-ounce canned sweetened condensed milk

4 large eggs

1/4 cup dark rum

2 tablespoons fig jam (if you cannot find it, no worries)

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1 1-inch piece cinnamon stick

Recipe:

1-Set an oven rack to the lowest position and heat your oven to 350°F (150˚C). Place the figs in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat, cover the pan and steep the figs for 10 minutes. Place the condensed milk, eggs, cream cheese, fig jam and rum in a blender and blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add half-and-half, the figs and the dark rum and blend until they are completely incorporated.

2-Bring the sugar, water and cinnamon stick to a simmer in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan and remove the pan from the heat. Stir until the sugar is dissolved and the syrup is clear. Then return the saucepan to the heat and bring the liquid to a boil, swirling the pan every now and then, until the syrup caramelizes to a deep brown, about 4 to 5 more minutes. Immediately pour the caramel into a 2 1/2-quart metal charlotte mold or a 9 X 5-inch loaf pan. Carefully remove the cinnamon stick with a spoon or tongs. Tip the mold or pan to coat it with the caramel. Let it cool for a few minutes and then pour the custard mixture into it.

3-Line an 8-inch square baking dish (or a larger rectangular baking dish, if using a loaf pan) with a doubled kitchen towel. Put the mold in the baking dish on top of the towel and then place the dish into the oven. Use a cup to add hot water to the baking dish, adding enough water to reach the top of the mold or loaf pan. Bake the flan until the custard is set but still jiggles when shaken and a skewer stuck into the flan about 1-inch from the pan edge comes out clean, about 1 hour and 25 minutes.

4-Carefully lift the mold out of the pan and refrigerate it until it is completely chilled. Turn off the oven and let the water in the baking dish cool a little before removing it. To serve, set the mold over direct heat until the bottom gets hot, about 1 minute. (This is to melt the bottom layer of caramel so that the flan will slip out of the mold.) Run a knife around the edge of the flan to loosen it from the mold. Invert a serving platter on top of the mold and then turn the mold upside down onto the plate. Remove the mold. Cut the flan into slabs and serve.

Also Read: Quick Recipe: Chef Suvir Saran shares an easy recipe for all beginners to enhance their cooking skill

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×