World Ocean Day: Do's and don'ts for a beach holiday to keep the waters pristine

Do you also love to sit by the shore, listening to the music of the waves and untying the natural beauty? While the splendour of the sea brings calm to both mind and soul, the pile of wastage lying here and there is quite a bummer to the vibes. As per the statistics, a total of 6.5 million waste is found in the oceans and beaches every year and almost half of the waste is of plastics that cannot be decomposed and therefore stays on the earth for eons. Right from littering, oil spills, and toxic chemicals to sewage, there are varied sources that contribute to marine and beach pollution. World Ocean Day is observed on the 8th of June every year with an aim to remind citizens about the destruction caused by human activities on the ocean and encourage them to practice actions that safeguard oceans.

It is said that small steps can make a big difference! Taking baby steps while on the beach can protect the environment while keeping the waters pristine. Here are some easy do’s and don’ts to follow on a beach holiday, so as to keep the ocean clean and healthy.

1. Do bring your own things but avoid unnecessary

Paying heed to what exactly you should take on a beach is one of the most significant ways to keep the beaches clean. Make sure to not carry any unnecessary items on the beach to decrease the possibility of leaving them behind. Do carry your own reusable water bottles, food containers and even trash bag so that you have no way left to produce any waste disposal here and there. Avoid packaging food in tinfoil or plastic wraps as these materials are quite hazardous for both your health and your surroundings.

2. Do carry portable ashtrays

Cigarette ashes are yet another major contributor to water pollution. Throwing cigarettes or ashes in the sand let them drag onto the beach or pollute the soil which further releases toxins and pollutants and harmfully disturbs the quality of water and marine life. As per a test, the ashes from only one cigarette release sufficient harmful toxins that can kill approximately 50% of the fish. Taking a portable ashtray with you is one of the easy and simplest ways to safeguard aquatic life. You can dispose of all the cigarette waste in the disposal bag that you carry along.

3. Don’t use or throw plastic nearby

Plastic is one of the leading causes of corrupting the environment. It cannot be decomposed and therefore stays on the earth for aeons. Going in line with the statistics, a total of about 8.3 billion tons of plastic waste is there in the world which is now gradually spinning into a health hazard. Plastics contain harmful compounds and due to their non-biodegradable nature, they dispose of in water reservoirs where they only contribute to clogging and pollution. Avoid straws while sipping coconut water, ask for a glass instead of a plastic cup and dispose of that beer can safely to keep the beaches clean.

4. Be cautious while doing beach bonfires

Well, who does not enjoy a good bonfire nearby the beach? But old fire pits and ashes contain harmful venoms that not only degrade the quality of water but also contribute significantly to air pollution. Make sure to cover the circle of the bonfire with giant rocks, conceal the ashes with sand to prevent them from getting into the water, and put out the embers thoroughly from the water.

5. Do participate in a beach clean-up

After you are done enjoying and relaxing, spend 30 minutes around for a good beach clean-up. Encourage your friends and family to do the same and cover different areas of the beach for a thorough cleaning. You can even make it a fun activity by attaching some sort of prize to it.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: Stunning destinations in India to experience water adventures