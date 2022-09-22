World Rhino Day: Stunning national parks around the world to spot the Rhino

Every year on September 22, World Rhino Day is observed to raise awareness for all five rhino species—the Sumatran rhino, the Greater One-horned rhino, the Black rhino, the Javan rhino, and the White rhino. Since rhinoceros have become seriously threatened in the wild as a result of persistent poaching and destruction of habitats over many years, this day seeks to raise awareness of the significance of preserving these species. And in celebration of World Rhino Day, we're here to list the top locations worldwide where you may still see these gorgeous horned animals. For many years, safaris have been among the most popular activities for tourists. Therefore, you have come to the right place if you're looking for the ideal retreat into the wild and getting lost in this tranquil adventure.

Check out these 4 stunning national parks around the world to spot Rhino.

1. Etosha National Park, Namibia Etosha is regarded as Namibia's best national park and is the most visited tourist destination in the nation. The park is home to an astounding variety of species, including both the more common white rhino and the uncommon and endangered black rhino. Additionally, Namibia is the only place in the world where black rhinos may still roam freely, so you can see this endangered species.

2. Chitwan National Park, Nepal The one-horned rhinoceros also has a foothold in Nepal. Chitwan National Park, which offers adequate habitat for rhinos, is home to the majority of Nepal's one-horned rhino population. The finest feature is that the park's interior has a number of renowned accommodations. Rhinos have been known to cross the river at night to raid fields and occasionally enter villages where these accommodations are built, making it easier to view rhinos. 3. Way Kambas National Park, Indonesia The only Sumatran rhinos that may reproduce in captivity are found at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, which is situated in the center of Sumatra's Way Kambas National Park. In order to ensure the survival of the Sumatran rhino species, which is currently at risk of extinction, the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary aims to produce as many young Sumatran rhinos as possible in controlled circumstances.