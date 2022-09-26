World Rivers Day: Brahmaputra to Umngot, 5 Beautiful rivers you must witness in India

Right from snow-gushed mountains to exhilarating rivers- India is blessed with scenic places that can aw-inspire anyone! The sparkling water cascading through the mountains or valleys surely makes way for a display that is quite soothing to all our senses. When this gorgeous merge is witnessed with nature’s beauty, they bring forth a very rare, serene and charming appeal that will definitely make you fall in love with its mesmerizing charm and aura. On this World Rivers Day, here we bring you a list of splendid Indian rivers with an alluring backdrop and finest waters where you can enjoy a great view and can even partake in varied water activities. Brahmputra River

Indian rivers usually have a very feminine name but the Brahmputra river is considered the only male river in the country. The river emerges from Mount Kailash and flows through Assam and holds the tag of the largest river in the world. The river represents the son of Brahma, the creator and is a helping hand for the people residing in Northeastern India. Guhawati is the best place to witness the splendid views of this river.

Teesta River Teesta river makes its way through West Bengal and Sikkim and then pours through Bangladesh and fuses at the Bay of Bengal. With a vast coverage of around 309 km, Teesta is one of the prominent rivers in Sikkim and is key to providing a lifeline to the residents. You can also do camping at Triveni while on the banks of this river.

Chambal River Free from pollution, this river can be a treat to your eyes while the waves of water can be a pleasure to your ears. The sparkling crystal clear water along with a plethora of floras in the surrounding areas will definitely soothe your senses. You will also witness a gharial, mugger crocodile, Gangetic River Dolphins, and varied kinds of birds and turtles when here. Bateshwar temple, Bah is the finest place to visit to unravel the beauty of the Chambal river.