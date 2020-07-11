World Rum Day 2020: 5 Rum based dishes to mark the occasion

On the occasion of World Rum Day, 3 chefs have shared their finger-licking Rum-based dishes. Read on to know the recipes.

World Rum Day is being celebrated today. It is an annual and global celebration of rum and distilleries. Apparently, the day was launched in 2019 and is celebrated on the 2nd Saturday of July, becoming the focal point of the wonderful series of occasions at the start of July. For the unversed, day coincides with National Mojito Day (Mojito is a cocktail that consists of white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water and mint).

Speaking of some popular rums, Caribbean spiced rum, Cuban rum, rhum agricole from Thailand are quite famous variants. Last year #worldrumday was trending on social media sites and several events, celebrations and promotions were held. However, this year online events will only take place considering the Coronavirus Pandemic. You too can mark the occasion by preparing some rum-based delicacies. And that's why we asked Chef Shibendu Ray, Chef Mitesh Rangras and By Chef Ishijyot Surri to share their best rum recipes for Pinkvilla readers. Read on to know the recipes.

1. RUM SPIKED PULLED PORK SLIDERS

By Chef Shibendu Ray, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai and Lakeside Chalet - Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments.

Ingredients:

For the Pork:

500 grams pork shoulder or tenderloin

2 tbsp molasses

½ cup water

2 tsp. Paprika powder

5nos. bird eye chilli

2 tsp. whole cumin seed

2 tsp. whole fennel seed

1 small onion sliced and fried

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

120ml dark rum

4 tbsp molasses

500ml water/ Chicken stock (for additional flavour)

3 garlic cloves, chopped and fried

½ tbsp sunflower oil

For the Sauce:

300ml Cooking pot juice

1 tsp. salt

120ml dark rum

3 tbsp tomato paste

3 garlic cloves, chopped

½ tbsp sunflower oil

To Serve:

4nos Milk Burger buns

8nos Sliced cheddar cheese

2nos large onion

1nos medium iceberg lettuce

2nos large tomato

5nos gherkin

Method:

For the Pork:

Cut off any extra fat from the pork. Mix the water and molasses in a container enough to fit pork, set aside. Grind all the spices in a blender along with the fried onion and garlic with a little bit of water until they are well incorporated. With a sharp knife puncture small holes all around the pork, then rub the spice mix all over it and place inside the large container with the water molasses mixture. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200OC or 400 OF. Place the pork with the brine in a deep baking dish. Cook for 2 hours covered, without letting the water completely dissipate. Add a little water at a time if it's needed. (The cooking time will depend on the size of the pork) Once the pork is cooked through place it on a cutting board to cool down retaining the cooking liquid. While the pork is cooling down prepare the sauce.

Heat oil in a pot, sauté chopped garlic, add the tomato paste add the rum and cook till the alcohol evaporates. Add the roasting liquid and leave on a slow flame till it reduces into a thick coating consistency

In the meantime shred the pork with a fork pulling into shreds. Once all the pork has been "pulled" place in a large pan then pour all of the sauce over it. Cook under medium heat until all of the sauce has been absorbed. This will also make the meat even tender.

Serve:

Cut the burger buns horizontally, and lightly toast with butter. Layer with ice berg lettuce leaves and roundel tomatoes.

Put a scoop of rum-spiked pulled pork mixture, place cheese slices, onion and sliced gherkins.Serve with a side of fries or potato wedges.

2. RUM SOUFFLÉ WITH MASCARPONE CRÈME

By Chef Shibendu Ray, Executive Sous Chef, Renaissance Mumbai and Lakeside Chalet - Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments

Ingredients:

For the Soufflé:

100g unsalted butter (for greasing)

25g all purpose flour

120g demerera sugar

200ml milk

3 eggs white & yolk separated

1 egg white

50ml dark rum

For the Crème:

300g mascarpone cheese

3 eggs white & yolk separated

3tbsp caster sugar

45ml white rum

1pinch cinnamon powder

To Serve:

5nos oats & raisin cookies crumbled

1 bunch of micro green

1 cup assorted dry fruit

150ml dark rum

1no stick cinnamon

1no star anise

Method:

For the Soufflé:

Preheat oven to 180OC or 350 OF. Grease the ramekin mould with softened butter and line with the flour dredging out the excess flour. In case a ramekin is not available use heat resistant tea/coffee cups. Put the moulds in chiller for the butter to set.

Mix together the flour, sugar, and milk and bring to a boil stirring continuously and reduce to a simmer. As soon as the mixture begins to thicken remove from heat, stir in the egg yolk one at a time and the rum and leave the mixture to cool.

Whisk the egg whites to stiff peaks. And fold with the rest of the mixture. Divide the mixture into the moulds filled till 3/4th and bake on a water bath for 30min

Carefully take out of the oven and let it stand for a few minutes before demoulding on the plate

For the Crème:

Beat the egg yolk with the sugar and cinnamon until pale and fluffy. Whisk the egg whites to stiff peak in a bowl and add with the egg yolk.

Gently incorporate the mascarpone and rum to the mixture and allow it to set in the chiller

To Serve:

Soak all the dry fruits with the rum and spices at room temperature overnight to infuse all the flavours.

Once the soufflé is demoulded, sprinkle the cookie crumble around, add in some of the soaked dry fruits and serve with a quenelle of the mascarpone crème.

Garnish with microgreens and serve.

3. DARK RUM & SUGARCANE CHICKEN

By Chef Mitesh Rangras – Restaurant Consultant

(Serves 2)

Prep time – 30 minutes

Cooking time – 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Chicken thighs (Boneless) – 200 gms

Corn starch – 40 gms

Egg – 1 nos

Oil – to fry

Old monk – 30 ml to 45 ml (or more)

Whole red chili dried – 2 nos

Spring onion – 2 nos (sliced long)

Pokchoy (baby pokchoy if possible) – 1 nos.

Cooking oil – 2 tbsp.

Peppers – ½ each of red and green

Oyster sauce – 2 tbsp.

Dark soya sauce – 1 tbsp.

Black vinegar – 1 tsp.

Water – 60 ml

Sugar – 1/2 tsp

Pepper – ½ tsp

Chopped red onion - ½ nos

Chopped celery – 1 tbsp.

Chopped garlic - 3 cloves

Chopped red/green chili (fresh) – 2 nos.

Sugar cane (sliced into 4 as shown in image) – 6 to 8 pcs.

Method

Coat the chicken with egg and corn starch and fry lightly for 2 minutes.

In a hot wok, add the oil. Saute the aromatics – chopped onion, garlic, celery and chili.

Add the dry red chili as well and sauté for 1 minute on high flame.

Add the oyster sauce, soya sauce, black vinegar, pepper & sugar. Cook the sauce for 2 minutes with water

Add the peppers, sugarcane and fried chicken and continue to sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Keep the wok on high flame and add the rum. Don’t lean into the wok while adding the rum as it will burn immediately and leave a beautiful caramel flavor to the whole dish.

Add the pokchoy and spring onion and toss.

Serve hot.

4. TERIYAKI RUM FISH

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited.

Ingredients:

Chopped Garlic - 5 grams

Chopped Ginger - 2 grams

Chopped Green Chilli - 3 grams

Red Chilli Paste - 5 Grams

Salt - to taste

Crushed Black Pepper - to taste

Chopped Celery - 2 grams

Dice Bell Pepper - 50 grams

Spring Onion - 20 grams

Teriyaki Sauce Paste - 30 grams

Dark Soy - 2 ml

Light Soya - 2 ml

Rum (Old Monk) - 30 ml

Deboned Fish cut into cubes (Rawas) - 180 grams

Julienne Bell Pepper - for Garnish

Cooking oil - 5 ml

Oil - for Frying

Corn Flour - 10 grams

Maida - 10 gram

Rice Vinegar - 1ml

Method

For fish

1. Marinate the fish with Salt & Pepper and rice wine. Leave it aside for 10 to 15 mins.

2. Mix together corn Flour & Maida with a pinch of salt to make seasoned flour.

3. Toss the marinated fish in the seasoned flour.

4. Heat the oil in a deep bottom pan and fry the marinated and tossed fish till crispy.

For sauce

5. Heat the oil in a Wok and add chopped garlic, ginger, celery, green chilli.

6. Add the red chilli paste and the teriyaki sauce paste.

7. Add the dark soy & light soy sauce.

8. Add diced peppers and spring onions and toss it in above mixture.

9. Add salt & Crushed Black pepper to taste. Add water if required.

10. Toss in the fried fish into the sauce ensuring each piece is coated with sauce.

11. Finish it with rum. Garnish it with Julienne bell peppers.

5. RUM APRICOT PUDDING CAKE

By Chef Ishijyot Surri, Executive Chef, SJI Hospitality and Foods Private Limited.

Ingredients:

CAKE

Butter - 150 grams

Sugar - 100 grams

Eggs - 2

Vanilla essence - 5 ml

Rum – 20 ml

Baking powder - 5 grams

Flour - 100 grams

Butter grease breadcrumbs

CREAM TOPPING

Milk - 500 ml

Cream - 200 ml

Pudding powder - 25 grams

Sugar - 175 grams

CAKE COVERING

Apricots Dry - 500 Grams

Method:

Beat butter with the mixer until fluffy. Add sugar, vanilla essence, rum and eggs gradually.

Mix flour and the baking powder, add to batter and stir well with a mixer.

Grease the flan base form and sprinkle a few breadcrumbs on top.

Carefully spread batter into the cake baking tin and put into the preheated oven at 175 ° C on the middle shelf for about 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

After baking, allow to cool and then gently take off from cake tin.

Mix vanilla pudding powder with 50ml of milk. Heat the rest of the milk and sugar in a casserole, when it starts to boil add pudding powder mix and stir well.

Let it cook for a minute, take away from heat and stir with cream.

Spread the cream on the flan base. Slice apricot is thin tranches.

Decorate the cake with apricots slice.

Credits :Pinkvilla

