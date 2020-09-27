World Tourism Day: Here’s why fueling your wanderlust is good for your health

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 to raises awareness about the importance of tourism and its social, emotional and cultural value. Read on to know why exploring the world is good for your health.

Doesn’t it feel relaxing every time you take a trip into the wilderness? Travelling, meeting new people, new experiences and coming across different cultures rejuvenates and heals you within. Exploring stunning, picturesque locations just make you want to pack your bag and explore the unexplored world. But did you know it is not just an emotional response?

If you thought that travelling is only about sipping drinks on a sun-soaked beach, that’s not all. As it turns out, vacationing is actually good for physical as well as mental health. In fact, a significant amount of research suggests that exploring a new place can do wonders for your health.

Here is why fuelling your wanderlust is good for your health.

1- The stress of everyday life can be overwhelming, and exploring new places can distract you and give you a break from the daily grind. It helps you relax, rejuvenate and recharge.

2- Vacationing improves mood, makes you less tense, and depressed. This happens because all this nature, exploring will help the body release happy hormones and make your worries go away.

3- Movement is one of the most important aspects of being healthy. Being on the go will get your heart pumping and improve your heart and lung health.

4- Expanding your horizons keeps your brain working, which can improve your brain health. Training your brain improves its longevity and strengthens it. Research has shown that it might even slow down the progression of cognitive issues.

5- Seeing people interact, learn new things and seeing new sights can help to boost your creativity, and help you be more productive. From the planning to travelling to the place, and exploring, the whole process helps.

ALSO READ: Siliserh Lake To Bhangarh: THESE are the 8 reasons why you should visit Alwar, The Underrated GEM of Rajasthan

Share your comment ×