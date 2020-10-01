World Vegetarian Day 2020: 5 Popular dishes to celebrate the special day

Planning to celebrate the world vegetarian day with your family and wondering what could be the best possible dishes to mark this day? Here are some fun and flavourful dishes to satiate your hunger pangs!

October 1st is marked with World Vegetarian Day to bring awareness about the importance of going vegetarian and it’s multiple benefits. Going vegetarian is the single best thing to do to help save the environment and maintain a healthy lifestyle. While it may have certain health benefits, it can also be fun to turn vegetarian by adding these delicious dishes to your diet plan.

This day is all about the joy of being a vegetarian and to enhance a healthy lifestyle. It was founded by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977 and endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978. Let’s look at some healthy vegetarian dishes that are absolutely delicious to celebrate this day.

1. Thai Curry

A popular Thai cuisine, this particular curry dish is made from curry paste, coconut milk, water and vegetables. There are mainly three types of curries - green, red and yellow. Each curry is distinguished by its ingredients and types of chillies used. Red curry is spicy in taste whereas the green curry has a subtle taste with perfectly blended ingredients. You can match it with sticky rice or simply plain rice.

2. Pav Bhaji

A popular fast food Indian dish, it originates from the streets of Maharashtra. Pav Bhaji is everyone’s favourite comfort food that has stolen the hearts of many with just one bite. This popular dish consists of thick vegetable curry with mashed potatoes, onions, peas and carrots that you can eat with a bread roll. The combination of bread roll with butter smeared on it and the vegetable curry is absolutely lip-smacking.

3. Rajma Chawal

Again a popular dish that’s amongst the favourites of many, Rajma Chawal is the staple dish of Northern India. It consists of red kidney beans that is cooked in medium to thick gravy with tomato and Indian spices. It is usually served with jeera rice or you can match it with lachcha paratha.

4. Dal Makhani

A famous Punjabi dish, this one comes to everyone’s delight. Dal Makhani is a favourite among the Indian households, originating from Punjab. It consists of black lentils and red kidney beans that is topped with lots of cream and butter. It can be had with lachcha paratha or jeera rice.

5. Shahi Paneer

Another cream based dish, it consists of paneer prepared in a thick gravy of cream, tomatoes and Indian spices. The cream enhances the flavours and the aroma of the spices. You can serve it with rice or scoop it with flaky parathas, either way, it tastes delicious.

