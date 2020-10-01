World Vegetarian Day: 5 myths about being vegetarian debunked

World Vegetarian Day is observed on October 1 and it’s the vegetarian month that ends on November 1. This month increases the awareness about the benefits of being vegetarian. So, here are some common myths about being vegetarian and their real facts.

Vegetarian Awareness month is known by several other names like “Reverence for Life” month, “Month of Vegetarian Food” etc. But there are certain myths associated with being a vegetarian. Now, it’s time to debunk them.

World Vegetarian Day 2020: Myths debunked about having a vegetarian lifestyle.

Weight loss is guaranteed in a vegetarian diet

The fibre and protein found in veggies and fruits give you the feeling of satiety reducing your sudden hunger pangs. This eventually helps you lose weight, but a vegetarian diet never guarantees weight loss.

Sugar from fruits is unhealthy

Fruits have natural sugar, whereas cakes, pastries, cookies etc. have added sugar. There is a difference between refined sugar and natural sugar. The latter one has fructose, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, which reduces the risk of any diseases. So, having a fruit or a veggie during your snacking time is great. Don’t worry about the sugar.

There is no variety in vegetarian eating

You don’t always have to stick to tofu and steamed veggies. There are plenty of options for you to explore like lentils, tempeh, beans, fennel etc.

You cannot build muscle on a vegetarian diet

This is another popular myth. But the truth is that many vegetarian options can actually provide the same amount of protein as meats do. Have proteins in each of your meal- banana smoothie for weight loss, chickpea salad sandwich for lunch or dinner. And have lots of carbohydrates with it like whole grains, fruits, veggies etc.

Soy is harmful

It’s absolutely wrong. Soy is one of the most potential plant-based sources of protein that doesn’t need to be paired with any other complementary protein foods. Soy can reduce the risk of breast cancer. So, include soy foods in your diet like tofu, soy milk, edamame etc.

