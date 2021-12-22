The worst food trends you witnessed in 2021

As we all know, certain food trends are stunning, some promote nutrition, while others are simply bizarre. Well, 2021 saw a lot of the world’s population still working from home and hesitant to venture out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is probably the reason why pandemic chefs attempted to whip up some dangerously innovate dishes. Today, we list the worst food trends we witnessed in 2021, with the hope that 2022 ushers in some delightful new trends to elevate your culinary experience.

Maggi Stuffed Pani Puri

Probably the most shocking trend that effectively butchered the delightful Gol Gappa was adding cooked Maggi to Pani Puri. The problematic aspect here was that the instant noodles were piping hot and made the crispy puri soggy in mere seconds. While Maggi is a revered midnight snack that’s much loved by the public, Pani Puri is the highlight of street food in India. Therefore, mixing the two is a recipe for disaster.

‘Edible’ flowers

We have to admit that most desserts look stunning once they’re garnished with edible flowers. However, not all of the pretty micro-blooms added to foods in restaurants are actually edible. Botanists have revealed that some of the flowers used in dishes are actually harmful if eaten. Cakes that used narcissi for a finishing touch can be hazardous to health as the flowers have been known to cause itching, inflammation and sores.

Milkshakes that are festooned with rhododendrons are also found to be toxic. Since every individual cannot hope to possess extensive knowledge about edible flowers, like botanists do, it would be a safe bet to avoid foods that are garnished with exotic flowers.

Ferrero Rocher Manchurian

If you love Chinese food and chocolates then you shall detest this blasphemy. Indeed, Ferrero Rocher Manchurian combines two beloved foods to disastrous results. Since the Gobi Manchurian balls are made out of Ferrero Rocher chocolates in this dish. Hence, the sweet balls essentially float in the spicy gravy, so naturally the taste is quite unpleasant.

Green Chilli Ice Cream Roll

We did adore the ice cream rolls that were made using virtually any fresh fruit or ingredient you desired. However, dragon fruit rolls and kiwi or red velvet ice cream rolls were quite palatable. That being said, a ‘Mirchi Ice Cream Roll’ was far from a palate pleaser. The flavor of green chilli against the sweetness of the cream was quite jarring. To make matters worse, some topped this off with chocolate chips and bits of chilli that clashed horribly.

Overuse of Air fryers

Wellness trends can be a revelation and using the air fryer was a trend that caught on particularly during 2021. People wished to eat healthier and choose to air fry foods as opposed to deep-frying them using oil. The downside to this trend was in its overuse, because not all foods are meant to be air fried. The powerful fans used in this appliance tend to dry out vegetables like broccoli and ruin shredded cheese as well.

Did you happen to try any of these food trends this year? Tell us!

Also Read: Year Ender 2021: 6 Health trends that ruled the year