Is your kitchen messed up? Follow these tricks to rearrange the pantry and keep everything organised

Our kitchen generally becomes messy due to a disorganised pantry. So, follow these tricks to keep everything organised in the pantry to keep the kitchen area clean.

Since we are staying at home right now due to the COVID-19 lockdown period, we can focus more on cleaning and organising our home. You can declutter and organise everything, polish the furniture, keep the rooms well-decorated, etc. But there is one corner of our home that is always last on the priority list for cleaning and decorating and that is the kitchen. Now that we may spend more time in our kitchen for cooking new items to kill boredom, we can organise it properly and keep it clean. This may also make the kitchen area look bigger.

Spices, packaged foods, dry foods, cooked items, salad dressings, etc. are all in the kitchen and are used constantly. So, these items make the kitchen messier. So, first, we need to re-arrange the cabinets of the pantry to keep everything organised in it.

Kitchen Cleaning Tips: Follow these tips to re-arrange your pantry.

1- First, clean your pantry. Keep all the bulk items in a container. For example, flour, sugar, salt, powdered spices, milk powder, etc. should be kept in large containers to keep them away from dust. You can then find them easily anytime and your pantry will also look clean and spacious.

2- Finding anything in a hurry also makes the kitchen look messy and dirty. So, try to label every jar of the cooking room to find them whenever you need. This will save your time.

3- If you need to keep veggie and fruits in the kitchen then keep them together in a basket so that you don’t have to search for them during cooking.

4- You cannot remember which jar is kept in which corner of the pantry. That’s why you need to do a list to organise these things. Once you place the jars in the pantry, write it down on the list. Whenever you need anything, just follow the list.

