Zebra Cake to Ombre Cake: THESE are the unique cake recipes you should try at home

We love to eat cakes, and when the recipe of it is new and unique, then it’s pure joy to indulge in it. So, check out some unique cake recipe videos and try to make them at home and enjoy them with your family.

Cake is one of the most delicious items we like from the bakery. Be it any flavour like chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, we like all kinds of cake preparations. And now, it’s not limited in these common flavours, a cake can be made with different ideas as well. Some of the most popular and common cake preparations are choco lava cake, mouse cake, sponge cake, red velvet cake, pound cake, carrot cake, chiffon cake, fruit cake etc.

Well, apart from these, there are several other cake recipes which are quite unique in their theme and preparation. For example, zebra cake, the surface of the cake exactly looks like the skin of this animal. The idea is quite innovative to give your cake a new look. The preparation is also not very tough to try this dessert. Not only zebra cake, we have also compiled some other unique cake recipes to take your bakery talent to another level.

Unique Cake Recipe Videos below.

Zebra Cake

Ombre Cake

Chessboard Cake

Battenberg Cake

