10 Best ways to pick the Perfect workout shoes

Whether you are a light runner or a gym freak, the pair of shoes that you wear during your daily workout, believe it or not, contributes a lot to your performance. When it comes to choosing the perfect workout shoes, I'm sure you'd want the one that would be perfect for your workout or running style. So, here we have listed some of the factors that you should always consider before getting your workout or running shoes. These will help you understand which kind of workout shoes will fit you the best and how they can help you in your daily workout sessions. Best ways to pick the PERFECT workout shoes

Below we have listed some of the best ways that you can consider when you are looking for a pair of workout or running shoes in the market. 1) Do your research This is one of the first steps that you should consider before you dive into the vast market of shoes, be it online or offline. You should analyze your workout or running routine, style, and environment before going for a pair as the style of shoes will depend on the type of workout or running that you do. So, before looking at general-use sneakers on online platforms, try researching the type of shoes that would be best for your workout style. You can also go to your nearest shoe or sportswear store to check out and try all the types of shoes that you can find. 2) Determine the type of your feet This is one of the most important things to consider before buying workout or running shoes. The type of your feet is determined by the shape or the "arch." You can find out if you have low, normal, or high-arch feet with the help of a simple test. Just wet both your feet and keep them on top of a paper towel for getting their imprints. Now, if you have a distinct curve at the middle of your feet, then you have a normal arch. However, if the curve is less prominent, then you have a low arch or what many people call flat feet. On the other hand, if the curve at the middle of your feet to too sharp, you have a high arch.

The type of your feet will significantly impact the fit and comfort of your workout shoes. So, be sure to determine the arch and look for the shoe that compliments the shape of your feet. 3) Choose the right category of shoes When it comes to workout shoes, there are three distinct categories that are officially recognized by the American Orthopedic Foot and Ankle Society, and they are running, training, and walking. So, if you are a runner, always go for running shoes specifically as they are designed for long-running sessions. Furthermore, when picking running shoes, you also need to consider the terrain upon which you run daily and pick the shoe that will be able to handle that kind of terrain.

If you are a gym freak, on the other hand, you should choose training shoes. They will provide the best experience for most training and workouts and might improve your performance. Walking shoes are those that focus on comfort more than design and are generally used by the elderly for their evening or morning walk sessions. 4) Take a deeper look at the features of your shoes Before finalizing your buy and getting your workout or running shoes in hand, it is highly recommended that you consider checking the quality and features of the pair. You should check the insole, outsole, Achilles tendon, and toe box areas of the shoes. These features are really important when it comes to the durability and comfort factor of the shoes. And I am sure you'd want your regular workout shoes to last and be comfortable as well.

5) Buy your gym shoes in the afternoon! Now, this might sound weird, but scientifically speaking, buying your gym shoes in the afternoon makes much more sense than buying them in the evening or at night. This is because our feet tend to swell up after all day's work. According to experts, an individual's feet can grow "half a shoe size" during the day. So, it is always better to get your gym, workout, or running shoes in the afternoon to get the perfect fit for your shoes. 6) Check the lacing technique of the shoes It is true that different workout shoes have different lacing techniques and they impact the fit of the shoe. There are some shoes that do not have laces and just velcro to tie them up, while others have complicatedly-looped laces that are designed to provide the best lacing experience. Today, there are even self-lacing shoes if you are willing to go all the way in and invest all your savings in your workout shoes.

7) Check the weight of your workout shoes The weight of your workout shoes is another important factor you should consider when buying them. You see the lighter they are, the easier it would be to carry them during your running or gym sessions. If you like heavier options, you can take more bulky shoes for your workout, depending on the type of workout you do. However, experts recommend that you should choose light shoes when you are getting them for your workout or running sessions. 8) Make sure the interiors of shoes are soft Before finalizing your workout shoes based on their appearance and outer material, you should also make sure that their interiors of them are soft and cushiony. Trust me, this will contribute to a better workout experience for you. Nobody likes a discomforting experience while running or working out. Also, a rough interior might damage your feet during rigorous running or workouts. 9) Make sure the shoes fit perfectly The fit of your shoes is one of the most important factors to consider when buying workout and especially, running shoes. According to experts, a pair of shoes can affect how you run if the level of the fitting is substantially incorrect. If the fit is not perfect, it can cause several foot issues like tendonitis, spraining, pain in the heels, and other foot problems. So, it is of utmost importance that you make sure your workout or running shoes fit perfectly.