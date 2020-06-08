10 Expert approved sanitization tips to follow in times of COVID 19

Want to know how to sanitize your home effectively? Read on as sanitization expert Akash Saxena, Director, Topshield Group has shared some vital tips.

Follow these tips by sanitization expert Akash Saxena, Director, Topshield Group. Cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces at home are important to prevent from Covid-19. It is crucial for everyone to follow the guidelines for regular hand-washing and social distancing in order to control the spread of the virus, but it is equally important to ensure that virus can live on some of the surfaces you probably touch every day and for many days which includes your home, your car and your workplaces.

1. A person begins with wearing a disposable gown and gloves, making sure for a contactless procedure.

2. If the surface is dirty, first clean it with soap and water, then use a disinfectant.

3. Make sure you've got good ventilation in the area where you're cleaning.

4. Used high-quality EPA approved disinfectants that allow no room for stains to be left on fabrics, furnishing or important official documents.

5. Usage of high-class machines like ULV fogging Disinfection treatment, Steam sanitization and aerial disinfection is the most appropriate way to sanitize your house or workplace.

6. You can make your own cleaning towels at home with old clothes and throw them away every day.

7. Surfaces like kitchen sinks, fridge handles, door handles, cabinet sockets, microwaves, etc. need to be cleaned regularly. These are high-touch surfaces, and it's easy to miss when cleaning them.

8. Do not use vinegar as a disinfectant because it is ineffective.

9. Follow the directions on the packaging of the cleaning product and test to make sure it does not expire.

10. Wash your hands properly when you are done.

