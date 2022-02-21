10 Minute workout you can do on lunch break while working from home

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, “sweat working” gatherings and healthy power lunches were popular ways to connect with colleagues, build new professional relationships, and make and implement important plans. Then in early 2020, work life changed dramatically for millions of people. People are restricted to stay at home for the safety from Covid-19 Pandemic and that have taken a huge impact on their health. People are eating more, sitting all day because of that obesity have increased a lot in last two years.

So today, Mandy Narula a certified sports nutritionist would be helping you with some exercise which can be done from your own home. No equipment required, just you need to give 10 minutes daily in your lunch break do these exercise for 10 minutes so that your health can be improved.

Start with a warm up, walk for 1 minute for blood circulation as you are sitting from last few hours. Then 2 Minutes of stretching 30 seconds each. Side bend chest opener, Quad stretch, Hamstring stretch.

How to perform the Side Bed Chest opener exercise -

Stand or sit up tall.

Hold both arms in front, hands palm-to-palm.

Inhale deeply and smoothly draw your arms out and back.

Take in several deep, cleansing breaths and feel your chest and shoulders open.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together as you breathe.

Quad Stretching - Grasp your ankle and gently pull your heel up and back until you feel a stretch in the front of your thigh. Tighten your stomach muscles to prevent your stomach from sagging outward, and keep your knees close together. Hold for about 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat.

Hamstring Stretch -

Sit on the floor with both legs out straight.

Extend your arms and reach forward by bending at the waist as far as possible while keeping your knees straight.

Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds.

Relax back into the starting position.

Repeat three times.

Now we would be doing some Strength training exercise 43 seconds each.

Reverse Lunges, Incline Push- up, Body weight squats, Triceps table or chair Dip.

Reverse Lunges - Start by standing straight and bracing your core muscles. Then take a giant step backwards with your left foot. Bend your right knee until it's at 90°, and lower your left knee until it is also bent at a right angle. Then push back up and return to the starting position.

Incline Push up - Lean in slightly and place your hands on the wall or table just wider than shoulder width. Slowly and deliberately bend the elbows and move in as close to the wall as possible, inhaling. Slowly and deliberately push off the wall until your elbows are straight, but not locked. Exhale as you push up.

Body Weight squat -

Stand with your hands on the back of your head and your feet shoulder-width apart with your feet turned out slightly to open the hip joint.

Lower your body until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Pause, and then return to the starting position.

Repeat.

Triceps Table or Chair Dip - Sit on the chair with your hands either next to your hips or slightly under your hips. Lift up onto your hands and bring your hips forward. Bend your elbows and lower your hips down, keeping shoulder down and hips close to the chair. Push back up but don’t lock your elbows and repeat.

Now last two minutes of exercise would be to cool down your body so we would be performing triceps stretch, seated cat/cow , figure four stretch, shoulder roll, neck stretch.

Triceps Stretch - Extend your right arm to the ceiling, then bend at the elbow to bring the right palm toward the center of your back, resting your middle finger along your spine. Use your left hand to gently push your elbow in toward the center and down. Hold this stretch 30 seconds for three to four repetitions on each side.

Seated cat Stretch –

Sit in a sturdy chair, feet flat on the ground. Sit toward the middle of the chair.

Place the hands on the thighs.

Inhale and arch the back, opening the chest and lifting the chin slightly.

Exhale and round the back, drawing the chin toward the chest.

Repeat slowly

Figure Four Stretch -

Sit on a chair while keeping your back straight.

Cross your right ankle over your left knee and keep your right foot flexed.

Bring your left knee toward your chest. Reach your right hand through your legs and interlace your fingers just below the crease of your left knee.

Using your arms, pull your left knee toward your chest, pausing when you feel a stretch in your right glutes and hip.

Hold there for at least five breaths (though you can hold the stretch for up to two minutes) then release and repeat on your left side.

Shoulder Roll –

Stand with the feet hip-width apart.

Let the arms hang down at the sides of the body.

Breathe in and lift the shoulders up toward the ears.

Move the shoulders back, squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Exhale and drop the shoulders back.

Neck Stretch – Keep your head squarely over your shoulders and your back straight. Slowly turn your head to the right until you feel a stretch in the side of your neck and shoulder. Hold the stretch for few seconds, and then slowly turn your head forward again. Repeat on your left side.

You just need to give 10 minutes daily between the lunch time to do these exercise and it would be very beneficial for your health.

Also Read: 4 Benefits of meeting with a nutritionist