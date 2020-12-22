THIS 10 minute yoga sequence is the perfect way to kickstart your day

Yoga is well-known for providing a holistic development of the mind and body. Check out this short and simple Yoga routine to indulge in this beneficial practice.

If you want to feel active, energetic and positive throughout the day, here is a short but power-packed yoga routine that you can do within 10 minutes. Yoga is famous throughout the world for its benefits of holistic wellness. This year-old traditional science is brimming with wisdom and knowledge that takes care of your complete physical, mental and spiritual health.

Without the need for any cumbersome tools or equipment, all it takes to practice yoga is your determination and will. Yoga which builds discipline can be done anywhere and at any time. However, the ideal time to practice yoga is early in the morning.

10 Minute Sequence 1

Sukhasana

Dandasana

Sukhasana

Chaturanga

Urdhva Mukha Svanasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

Jump in between palms (Sanchalit Padahastasana)

Samashithi

10 Minute Sequence 2

Utkatasana

Padhasthana

Chaturanga Dandasana

Urdhvamukhi Svanasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

Santolanasana

Vashistasana (Palms and Elbow variations)

Santolanasana

Adomukhi Svanasana

Balasana

Sequence 3

Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation comprises of a total of 24 counts, done with 12 steps for each side. Repeat the same twelve steps to the left side to finish one complete cycle. Start with a minimum of 4-5 cycles and increase it gradually.

Vinyasa Poses

Padahastasana (Hand to Feet Pose)

Begin by standing in Samasthiti. Exhale and gently bend your upper body, dropping your head and keeping your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bring the trunk closer to the legs. Try to touch the knees with the forehead. When folding forward, move your torso from the hip joints, instead of the waist. Place palms on either side of your feet. Try to keep the legs and knees straight throughout the practice.

Vasisthasana (Side Plank Pose)

Begin with Santholanasan (Plank). With your left palm firmly on the ground, remove your right hand off the floor. Turn your entire body to face the right side and lift your right leg off the floor and place it over your left leg. Raise your right arm above and keep your fingers pointing to the sky. Ensure that both your knees, heels and feet are in contact with each other. Ensure that both arms and shoulders are in one straight line. Turn your head and look up at your right hand. Repeat the same on the left side.

Chaturanga Dandasana

Begin with plank posture. As you exhale, lower your body down into half a push-up, such that the upper arms are parallel to the floor. Keep your elbows close to your ribs as you lower yourself down.



Starting and Resting Poses

Sukhasana (Happy Pose)

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana. Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh, then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh. Place your palms on the knees. Sit erect with spine straight

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

Kneel on a mat and sit on your heels spreading your knees apart to a comfortable distance. Inhale and raise arms above the head. Exhale and bend your upper body forward placing your palms on the floor. The pelvis should rest on the heels. Ensure that your back is not hunched. Feel free to place a blanket under your knees or your buttocks for support.

Along with these sequences, you can also practice Surya Namaskar at the crack of dawn. Known to boost your health, and keep you diseases-free, yoga is a great way to make you feel charged up and ready for the day. Plan out your sequence on the night before by making a list of asanas that you want to flow in. But before you begin, ensure that you prepare your mind and body through Sukshma Vyayam or light exercises. This guarantees that you will enjoy a safe practice and stay protected from injuries. You can also add some grounding practices like breathing or meditation.

Also Read: Here’s why a strict yoga routine is highly essential for overall wellbeing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×