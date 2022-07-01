10 Myths about natural hair that everyone believes are true

Hair is the crown that we always wear. Luscious, strong, shiny hair is what every woman desires and every man dreams of. So, no wonder there are so many myths about hair floating in the market. Now we have Ms. Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist here to bust a few of the commonly encountered hair myths for you.

Hair oil controls dandruff

Dandruff is caused by a fungus known as Malassezia. This species of fungus is a natural resident of the scalp microbiome and feeds on oil. This oil can be part of natural oil secretions of the scalp or could be an external hair oil application. The fungus feeds on oil and leaves behind white flaky scales as residue which is known as dandruff. So, the application of oil will aggravate dandruff and not control it. Also, dandruff can only be controlled and not permanently cured.

Hair oil will cure hair fall

The good old “champi maalish” is deep-rooted in Indian culture. However, oiling does not directly impact hair health or hair fall. What it does is that it increases blood circulation, relaxes muscles and relieves tension headaches. It can also act as a conditioner for hair thereby preventing tangled and frizzy hair.

Absolutely no amount of hair fall is normal

I often come across numerous complaints on a daily basis of hair fall. And more than half of those complaints are dubious. That’s because some amount of hair fall is normal. Hair is an ever-growing organ made of keratin tissue. Our nails are made of the same tissue. And just like nails grow, break and regrow, hair also falls and regrows back. Around 10-100 hair fall is considered normal in a day. This much hair fall can happen without impacting hair density or hair volume and is considered normal.

Biotin is the only vitamin for hair health

Biotin has been given more importance than it deserves. Its also known as Vitamin H, “H” signifying hair. But Biotin alone cannot make your hair stronger. Our body requires 118 nutrients in 24 hours to function. How can hair be any different? What is working for hair nutrition is cyclical vitamin therapy. These provide a synergistic combination of vitamins and minerals daily but in a cyclical manner. This enhances hair growth and is found to work better than Biotin supplements alone.

Cold water rinse makes hair shinier

Hair will shine when the light will reflect on smooth textured hair. The smoothness of hair is achieved when the hair “cuticle” is intact. The cuticle of the hair is a shiny coating all around the hair shaft which when damaged can lead to frizzy hair. Cold water has nothing to do with cuticles and hence cannot make your hair shinier.

Frequent trim makes hair grow faster

You will often find your hairdresser recommending hair trim in order for hair growth. This is the biggest myth of all. Hair grows at a particular rate (around 0.35 mm/day) which is dependent on genetics, ethnicity and racial factors. Hair trimming can only help in cutting the damaged frizzy part of your ponytail with split ends. It cannot make your hair grow faster cause hair grows from hair roots which are deeply embedded inside the scalp.

Colouring hair can aggravate grey hair

Many of you might be in the habit of dying your hair for coverage of grey hair. And you might notice a bunch of greys when your root touch-up is due next. You often tend to blame the innocent hair dye for this. However, this is far from true. Grey hair can be due to genetics, ageing, sun exposure and stress. Hair dye or plucking hair cannot aggravate grey hair.

Dandruff signifies dry scalp

Dandruff is due to oily scalp and a fungus which gets activated in the presence of oil to produce white greasy and flaky scales of dandruff. A dry scalp is due to dryness of the scalp and is often associated with itching. People often confuse dry scalp with dandruff as scales and itching are common symptoms. However, there are subtle differences between the two. If you experience itching immediately after shampoo, it is a dry scalp. However, if the itching and scaling gradually develop 2 to 3 days after shampoo, it is dandruff.

Towel drying is better than blow-drying

Blow drying is often termed hazardous as the high temperature in it can damage hair and cause “bubble hair” which is prone to breakage and hair fractures (also known as trichoschisis). However, towel drying can be equally damaging if done incorrectly. Vigorous rubbing of hair with a towel can cause frizzy hair. It's better to simply wrap your hair inside a cotton cloth to gradually dry out hair. You can also sleep over a silk pillowcase to avoid friction.

Split ends can be treated

Hair dusting is a salon-based procedure to chop off split ends. However, chopping off split ends are the only way of “treating” them cause split ends can’t be reversed. They are the result of friction, high temperature, ageing and genetics. The only real way to treat them is to prevent them in the first place.

