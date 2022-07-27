10 reasons why dark chocolate is good for you

Everybody loves chocolates, but, when you think of this scrumptious treat, you won’t immediately think of it as a healthy snack probably because they are high in sugar and calories. But, before you reject the concept of chocolates being healthy, you must consider there are different types of chocolates out there but all of them have the essence of cocoa.

Derived from the Theobroma Cacao Tree, cocoa is naturally very strong and pungent in taste at the same time it is filled with flavonols and other healthy nutrients. However, in order to make your favorite chocolates appetizing and sweet, cocoa is heavily processed. In fact, it goes through several stages to reduce the bitter flavour. It is important to understand more the cocoa processed via techniques like fermentation, alkalizing, and roasting the more the flavanols are lost. Therefore, darker chocolates have higher flavonoid content. So, whenever we say chocolate is healthy we are actually talking about the flavonoids in chocolate.

What are flavonoids?

Flavonoids are naturally found in cocoa beans, these are the reason chocolate tastes like chocolate and is actually healthy. These flavonoids are actually antioxidants that actively work to fight any cell-damaging free radicals in the body and have a number of benefits like

controls cholesterol lowers blood pressure and so much more.

All you need to know about dark chocolate

Before you start overeating chocolates, and candy bars because chocolate is healthy, it is important to understand that not all kinds of chocolate are actually good for health. While there are several types of chocolates out there, dark chocolate is the least processed which makes it the healthiest. In other words, dark chocolate has the highest content of flavanoid-rich cocoa which makes it a heart-healthy snack when consumed in moderation.

Dark chocolate lovers should definitely be delighted to know that a bite of dark chocolate every day is not just a quick snack but has the power to improve heart health, improve brain function, relieve stress, and reduce the risk of diabetes. Studies have shown that when not loaded with sugar and addictives, dark chocolate is actually good for the heart and is filled with disease-fighting antioxidants which make this bittersweet treat good for overall health.

Nutritional benefits of dark chocolate

The nutritional benefits of chocolate vary widely with brands and types of chocolates. However, the United States Department of Agriculture states that a bar of dark chocolate that’s about 100 grams (g) and contains around 70–85% cocoa has:

604 calories per 100 grams

7.87 grams of protein per 100 grams

43.06 grams of fat per 100 grams

46.36 grams of carbohydrates per 100 grams

11.00 grams of dietary fiber per 100 grams

24.23 grams of sugar per 100 grams

12.02 milligrams (mg) of iron per 100 grams

230.00 milligrams of magnesium per 100 grams

3.34 milligrams of zinc per 100 grams

When it comes to nutritional benefits with the increase in the percentage of cocoa, the health benefits of chocolate increase. When incorporated as an occasional treat around 20 grams of high-cocoa dark chocolate that’s minimally processed dark can contribute positively to a balanced diet. Read on for a detailed list of health benefits of dark chocolate.

10 science-backed health benefits of dark chocolates

Let’s face it, chocolate has always been one of the most liked food items out there. Regardless of how you like it as a big candy bar, a steamy cup of hot chocolate, or as a scrumptious chocolate cake, chocolate is bound to bring joy. When it comes to dark chocolate, people have always wondered whether it's good for health or not. A number of studies have shown that unprocessed dark chocolate actually is very nutritional and has a number of health benefits. Let’s explore the top seven science-backed benefits of dark chocolate.

1. Dark chocolate helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases.

Although it sounds a little unbelievable, evidence-based researches show that moderate consumption of dark chocolate actually helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Globally, cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death and just a bite of dark chocolate a day can actually help in the prevention. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids which are also found in certain fruits and vegetables. These flavonoids help in managing cholesterol levels and blood pressure which in turn helps in the prevention of heart-related or cardiovascular diseases.

2. Dark chocolate works to lower blood pressure.

A study conducted by Harvard proves the relationship between blood pressure and cocoa. It states that dark chocolate that contains about 50-70% cocoa content is actually capable of reducing blood pressure. With a high content of flavonoids dark chocolate also works to stimulate the endothelium which is the delicate membrane inside the heart and blood vessels that helps in the regulation of blood pressure.

3. Dark chocolate fights cell damage due to free radicals.

Dark chocolates are rich in flavonoids which are antioxidants. In other words, dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants have the power to fight any free radicals thereby preventing any cell or tissue damage due to free radicals. Dark chocolates are antioxidant rich which also helps in preventing and treating chronic diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. Plus, they have anti-inflammatory properties which promote the prevention and reduction of any vascular inflammation.

4. Dark chocolate can potentially treat depression and its symptoms.

Even the idea of eating chocolate might immediately make you happy. But apart from the delight that eating chocolate is, dark chocolate actually has the power to reduce the risks associated with depression. In fact, studies have shown that the consumption of around 24 grams of chocolate every day can work as well as anti-depressants. That is because dark chocolates are rich in flavonoids and flavonoids are known to effectively boost mood, deliver energy, and trigger dopamine. A study by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey states eating moderate amounts of dark chocolate a day can even reduce signs of and symptoms of clinical depression.

5. Dark chocolates may help in the prevention of diabetes.

It might sound startling but unsweetened dark chocolate actually works to prevent diabetes. Dark chocolate is rich in polyphenols which are full of antioxidant properties and works to build significant insulin resistance. Therefore, dark chocolate has the capacity to control blood sugar levels and helps in the management of prevention of Type 2 diabetes. In fact, studies have shown people who consume dark chocolate in moderate amounts are less likely to suffer from diabetes.

6. Dark chocolate protects the skin from any sun damage.

Along with releasing plenty of happy hormones, dark chocolate is capable of keeping our skin happy. Dark chocolates are flooded with nutrients and minerals like vitamins A, B1, C, D, and E along with iron, calcium, copper, magnesium, manganese, selenium, and zinc. Along with that dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants work to protect the skin from any UV rays while soothing any redness or blemishes. Plus, it also works to increase collagen production and is flooded with anti-inflammatory properties that effectively work to heal any irritation in the skin.

7. Dark chocolates are known to improve cognitive function and prevent any memory loss.

Dark chocolates that are rich in cacao are known to benefit the brain. Studies have shown dark chocolates stimulate the feeling of pleasure as well as joy which in turn works to boost mood, relieve stress, and boost productivity. Another study proves that eating dark chocolate has a direct relationship with improvement in memory, cognition, and mood. In fact, dark chocolate is said to have exceptionally beneficial effects on the vascular system. Consistent but moderate consumption of dark chocolate can actually improve the blood flow in the body and brain. This suggests dark chocolate also has neuroprotective benefits that might prevent cognitive diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia.

8. Dark chocolate can potentially boost the overall immune system.

Dark chocolates are filled with flavonols that are known to boost and power the immune system. That is because dark chocolates are anti-oxidant rich which means they work to fight against free radicals and which help in the protection and prevention of several common diseases.

9. Dark chocolate works to maintain workout intensity and boosts athletic performance.

Dark chocolates are filled with epicatechin which actively works to increase the production of nitric oxide in the blood. This in turn boosts circulation and actually downsizes the amount of oxygen the athlete uses. Thereby, it increases stamina and boosts performance. Plus, it helps in the maintenance of the workout intensity for an extended period of time.

10. Dark chocolate helps in weight loss.

If you have been consuming unsweetened and least processed dark chocolate, it can actually work to help you lose weight. Dark chocolates deliver monounsaturated fatty acids to our body that effectively work to boost the metabolism and help in quickly burning the calories. Moreover, if you manage to eat around 20 minutes before your meals, it actually works to curb cravings. In fact, it is also known to reduce and relieve pain, therefore promoting workouts. Read on for a detailed list of reasons how dark chocolate helps in weight loss:

Dark chocolate improves metabolism that helps you burn calories quicker.

Decreases the body’s absorption of fats and carbohydrates.

The presence of healthy fats in dark chocolate prevents any insulin spike which boosts the body’s fat-burning system.

Dark chocolate actually works to curb food cravings and delivers a full feeling.

Dark chocolate delivers energy and serves as a painkiller which increases the feel-good factor during workouts.

How to buy the best dark chocolates? - Primary traits of a healthy dark chocolate

Since not all kinds of chocolates are full of the above-mentioned benefits. It is important to understand how to identify healthy dark chocolates. Here is a list of primary traits of healthy dark chocolate to guide you while chocolate shopping.

A bar of healthy dark chocolate should have a cocoa percentage of over 70%. In fact, if you have acquired the bitter taste you can even go for 80% cocoa-rich dark chocolates.

Make sure the cocoa is not dutch-processed or alkalized.

If you actually want your dark chocolate to benefit your health, make sure you pick chocolate with organic sugar or sugar that is least processed. However, it is best to pick unsweetened or botanically sweetened dark chocolates.

When you go for your chocolate shopping, it is smart to pick non-GMO labels.

A good for your health dark chocolate is processed at a lower temperature.

The best dark chocolates that are good for your health are free from preservatives and any added flavor.

Do dark chocolates have any side effects?

Dark chocolate, when consumed in moderation, can be very healthy however, when it is over-consumed it can have certain side effects. A single ounce of dark chocolate has around 20 to 25 milligrams of caffeine. Overconsumption of dark chocolate can lead to increased caffeine levels in the blood and lead to insomnia, heartburn, increased heart rate, nausea, or even dehydration. Also, people who have diabetes must consult their health care provider before incorporating any kind of chocolate into their daily regimen.

What’s the advised dark chocolate serving size?

When you start to savor chocolate or a chocolate-based dish, it can keep on coming but it just never seems enough. However, to ensure the chocolate you are consuming benefits you, you must consume it in moderate amounts. It is advised that when it comes to serving size, dark chocolate should be served between one or perhaps two ounces at a time. This is the same as 30-60 grams. That’s around three square pieces from a bigger chocolate bar. When it comes to dark chocolates it can be best relished slowly and a little goes a long way.

Should you eat dark chocolate every day?

With any kind of food item, moderation is key. While there are remarkable benefits of dark chocolate, they should only be enjoyed in moderation. Dark or not chocolate is a high-calorie food. You can compare it with the consumption of nuts in your diet. They are good for health, they are filling but you must stick to smaller portions. The best way to eat dark chocolate is to eat a small piece after your meal, it works as the perfect dessert and gives a satiated feeling which curbs overeating.

Are there any precautions?

Apart from incorporating in moderation, a healthy adult does not need any preventative measures when it comes to dark chocolates. However, if you have any allergies or you’d like fat-free or sugar-free chocolates you should definitely read the labels. Other conditions in which consumption of dark chocolate should be kept in check:

Pregnancy: Since chocolate contains caffeine, a lot of dark chocolate can be unsafe for the foetus. It may lead to premature delivery, low birth weight, and can even lead to miscarriages. That is why it is important to consult the healthcare provider before incorporating any caffeine-rich food items, even chocolates.

Breastfeeding: Breastfeeding mothers should be careful about incorporating caffeine-rich dark chocolates into their routine. The caffeine can easily be transferred from the mother nursing baby and lead to severe symptoms like cause sleeplessness, restlessness, and even rashes.

Bleeding disorders: Anybody suffering from bleeding disorders should steer clear of chocolates. Dark chocolate can slow down the blood clotting process and can have severe ill effects on people suffering from issues like hemophilia.

Palpitation: Dark chocolates are full of cocoa and can potentially increase the pulse rate and spike blood pressure when ingested in rather large quantities.

Is eating chocolate really healthy?

Yes, eating chocolate is actually healthy provided it is dark and eaten in moderation. Moderation is key. Scientific studies prove that consuming dark chocolates in small amounts can actually benefit health. However, it is important to understand, that not all chocolates are good for health. Milk-based and white chocolates hardly have cocoa which makes them a full-fat sweet snack. Dark chocolates on the other hand are rich in phytonutrients popularly known as flavonoids. These plant chemicals act as antioxidants and can potentially help with the prevention of cancer, heart diseases, and even depression.

Experts recommend picking dark chocolates that are 70 percent rich in cocoa. For maximum effectiveness and to avoid any side effects, one should consume around 100 grams of chocolate per serving. It is smart to go for unsweetened chocolates to avoid any weight gain. Unsweetened dark chocolate can also be added to homemade recipes like hot chocolate, brownies, or even coffee for its rich flavor and cocoa essence.

