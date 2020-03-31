10 Tips to keep the elderly people safe during COVID 19

Keeping elderly people safe is important at the time of coronavirus pandemic as they are the most affected. Here are some tips by The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Amid the growing fatalities due to coronavirus pandemic, older people are among the most affected by the deadly disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at the highest risk of getting complications if they get infected by coronavirus. In any case, older people are at risk. They have a higher chance of contracting the disease because they don’t have a strong immune system which makes them more vulnerable to such infections. Two, most elders suffer from an underlying medical condition that weakens their body’s ability to fight the disease.

Since elderly people are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus, they must practice some precautionary measures that will keep them protected from COVID-19. Apart from the obvious measures to follow, elderly people need to be extra cautious when it comes to keeping themselves safe. The contraction can only be reduced if they follow the following do’s and don’ts suggested by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

1. Avoid going out or meeting people, especially if you’re suffering from fever or cough. Maintain 1-meter distance in case you meet someone. Also, remember not to hug or shake hands with your contacts.

2. Wash your hands and face frequently with soap and water. Make sure not to touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.

3. Cover your mouth while sneezing or coughing. Blow in a tissue paper and dispose of immediately.

4. Eat home-cooked meals, drink plenty of water and fresh fruit juice to bolster immunity.

5. Exercise and meditate regularly. You don’t have to do vigorous exercises, just some moderate exercises to keep the body moving.

6. Be regular with your prescribed medications. Do not self-medicate.

7. Take help from family members, relatives or friends if you’re living online. You can contact them via video or voice call.

8. Postpone any type of major surgery to avoid the risk. Also, don’t go for regular checkups to the hospital.

9. Keep your house clean often using a disinfectant.

10. Keep your health in check. If you have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing (symptoms of coronavirus) then contact a doctor immediately.

