10 Types of headache and their symptoms, causes and treatments

Headache is one of the most common issues that people tend to suffer from due to many reasons. So, here are 10 types of headache and their symptoms and causes.

So, first, recognise your headache from the list as we have shared 10 types of headaches that can occur in us. Their symptoms, causes and treatment are given below.

Tension headache

This is caused by stress. You can feel dull and have aching sensation during this headache along with sensitivity around neck, forehead, scalp and shoulder muscles. Any over-the-counter pain killers may work for this but talk to your doctor if needed.

Post-traumatic headache

This type of headache is caused after a head injury which feels like migraine or tension-type pain. This headache lasts up to 6 to 12 months after the injury. This can go away after 48 hours, but if the pain is still there, then consult your doctor right away.

Hormone headache

Hormone headache occurs due to hormonal fluctuations. Menstruation, birth control pills, pregnancy affects our estrogen level, as a result, we suffer from hormone headache. This pain is associated with our menstrual cycle so is known as menstrual migraine. Most of the women suffer from this pain during or before their menses. Try relaxation techniques, acupuncture, yoga, etc. to reduce the pain and have a healthy diet.

Caffeine headache

Excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks can cause this headache. Caffeine affects the blood flow in our brain. So, when we are exposed to having caffeinated drinks regularly, then it changes our brain chemistry. Now, if the routine gets changed, then it triggers a headache. So, keep a track and make your caffeine content steady. If you limit it, then maintain it without overconsuming.

Hypertension headache

This is caused due to high blood pressure and its symptoms are changes in vision, chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness, etc. This headache occurs on both sides of your head and starts to become worse with any activity. If you experience this issue, then seek medical help right away.

Other types of headache

Some other types of headache are: 1. Allergy or sinus headache. 2. Migraine headache. 3. Cluster headache 4. Exertion headache. 5. Rebound headache.

