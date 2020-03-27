11 Acidic foods and why you should cut down on their consumption

Acidic Foods: Here is the list of foods that are acidic in nature and why you should limit their intake.

Of late, the focus on the inclusion of alkaline foods and cutting down on the consumption of acidic foods is more as many health gurus and celebs have been promoting the same. As per studies, limiting the intake of acidic or acid-generating foods leads to better bone strength, reduces the chances of kidney stones, hormone levels, and acid reflux among others. As per health experts, having a diet that includes foods that are unprocessed and nutrient-packed and fewer acidic foods will lead to better health.

Acid and alkalines are quite familiar terms as we have learned about them during our science classes. To jog your memory, the pH levels help us to determine which foods are acidic and which are alkaline. So, foods with low pH levels are more acidic while higher pH levels are considered alkaline. And one should try to have a balanced pH level as more or less will only hamper our body. So, make sure to not even have more alkaline based foods also as it can lead to Alkalosis. Signs of alkalosis include confusion, muscle twitching and nausea, while acidosis' red flags are fatigue, shallow breathing and headaches.

Acidic Foods: Here is the list of foods which are acidic in nature:

1.Processed and packaged foods

2. Alcohol

3. Milk and milk products

4. Caffeinated drinks

5. Pizza, pasta

6. Red meat

7. Fried foods

8. Soda and sports drinks

9. Table sugar

10. Cakes

11. Wheat and wheat products

In short, acid-forming foods typically includes meats, eggs, poultry, fish, milk and milk products, alcohol, grains while fruits, veggies and plant-based protein foods fall under non-acidic aka alkalinizing foods.

So, what are the alternatives aka best alkaline foods?

One can follow the low-acid diet by considering healthy substitutes of the above-mentioned foods:

1. Instead of drinking tea, coffee or soft drinks for alkaline water, and start your day with a refreshing green smoothie instead of coffee.

2. Try including a plant-based protein over animal-based protein sources.

3. Instead of table sugar, sweeten up your foods using natural sweeteners like raw honey or maple syrup among others. Check out the list of sugar substitutes right here.

4. Go for unprocessed, whole and raw foods.

5. Revamp your diet by including more soups, smoothies, salads and buddha bowls among others.

6. Try for organic produce.

7. Look for grass-fed and free-range poultry.

Note: Make sure to NOT completely remove them from the diet as some of them are highly nutritious. So, make sure to limit their intake as per your body needs. Seek physician's approval before making any changes in diet.

