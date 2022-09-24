11 Detox tips to survive the festive season binge

As the festive season is around the corner, we checked with the experts to learn about the best ways to detox before the celebrations kick in. Every celebration involves food, so, inevitably, we indulge excessively at this time of year. This is why medical professionals advise following a comprehensive detox regimen to get your body ready for the holiday season (and festive binge). Here are the opinions of the professionals. Parties, splurge dinners, and copious amounts of alcohol are all part of the holiday season. After the season, many of us will still be carrying additional weight and bloating. A detox becomes crucial before and during the holiday season, even though we might not be able to resist our festive cravings and give in to eating a lot of fried, fatty, and sweet meals, according to our specialists.

Here are 11 pre-festive season detox tips: 1. Drink warm lime water with honey every morning

The digestive tract is stimulated, which helps prevent constipation. Additionally, the lemon supports liver health, which in turn improves the digestive system's ability to process complex foods. In contrast, honey fights any kind of gastrointestinal illness that may be present. 2. Opt for a Liver Cleanse

The body's primary detoxifier is the liver. There are some simple methods for assisting the liver in detoxifying pollutants. Hydration is crucial. Our interior body temperature is regulated by water, which also improves nutritional absorption. Even digestion is aided and helped, which immediately results in detoxification. Depending on your exercise level and body weight, you should drink 3–4 liters of water each day. To speed up your metabolism and flush out toxins, I also advise drinking two glasses of warm water first thing in the morning. You should then wait 30 minutes before eating anything. In addition to plain water, Shriya Naheta Wadhwa, health coach and founder, of Zama Organics cite buttermilk, coconut water, and herbal teas as other beverages that might help you stay hydrated throughout the day. "Stop drinking alcohol for a while. Reduce your dosage gradually if stopping abruptly proves impossible. In place of packaged juices, substitute healthful beverages. Additionally, stay away from caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee. Instead, indulge in herbal teas, advise nutritionist, certified diabetic educator, and physiotherapist Dr. Archana Batra. 3. Exercise consistently

Studies show that regular exercise reduces bodily inflammation and aids in the body's detoxifying functions. Any detoxification program should include exercise as a crucial element. It promotes digestion and keeps the digestive system working. You should incorporate yoga into your workout routine as well. Another option for reducing stress and balancing your metabolism is to take a long walk. The lymphatic system can get rid of everything it doesn't require with the aid of exercise. You should engage in 75–150 minutes per week of strenuous physical activity, such as jogging, or at least 150–300 minutes per week of moderately intense exercise, such as brisk walking. Avoid trying to kill yourself with intense exercise. Try to exercise at a moderate to low level and go for long evening strolls. This will help you stay alert, and energized, and regulate your hunger. High-intensity exercise can significantly increase your appetite, which will lead you to crave high-calorie foods once more. After the holiday season, you can gradually work up to doing fast-paced workouts 2-3 times per week. 4. Intermittent Fasting

A common diet that alternates between times of fasting and eating is intermittent fasting. Even though our bodies are highly capable of detoxing themselves, nutritionist Ruchi Sharma, the creator of Eat Fit Repeat, advises practicing intermittent fasting to support this procedure. 5. Keep yourself hydrated

In addition to helping with digestion and nutritional absorption, water also helps the body detoxify. Studies show that 3.7 liters for males and 2.7 liters for women constitute an appropriate daily consumption of water. To help the body flush out toxins and better digest after celebrations, it's a good idea to up water intake to about three liters each day. Throughout the day, you can drink water in the form of lemon juice, soy milk, buttermilk, and coconut water. 6. Reduce consumption of processed food

Your body's detoxification process can be supported by consuming fewer processed foods. Cutting out inflammatory foods like dairy, gluten, refined sugar, and processed carbohydrates is the best approach to detoxing the body. Our gut gets a respite by avoiding these meals, says dietician Garima Goyal. 7. Consume antioxidant-rich foods

Your body can combat the oxidative stress brought on by pollutants by eating a diet high in antioxidants. To achieve optimum health, "fuel your body with antioxidant-rich foods packed with vitamins A, C, E, and selenium. The largest concentrations of antioxidants may be found in foods like berries, fruits, nuts, chocolate, vegetables, spices, and beverages like one cup of green tea each day, according to experts. 8. Focus on gut health

Eat meals that help your intestines to function healthily. Skin looks better, stress levels are lower, and energy levels are balanced when the gut is healthy. “One needs to pay close attention to intestinal health. Think about your digestive system. Your body may swiftly burn excess calories if your gut is in good health. Avoid eating dairy, eggs, fish, and meat in your diet. Instead, increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, fresh juices, healthy grains, nuts, and seeds. Green tea, herbal tea, and detox water are all gut-friendly beverages. Limit your intake of alcohol and carbonated beverages. Reduce your intake of processed, high-carb, fatty foods since they have more calories. Additionally, wait 30 minutes after your meal before drinking any water,” states Gauri Paliwal, health expert and diet head at Toneop. 9. Eat protein-rich and fibrous food

Eat protein- and fiber-rich foods to balance out your holiday season's increased calorie and carb intake. To lessen inflammation in the body, cut back on sweets, foods made with refined flour, fried and packaged foods, coffee, and alcohol for a while. Focus more on meals high in protein and fiber, such as seasonal fruits, green vegetables, nuts, and seeds, advises Aman Puri, the company's creator. "Vegetables and fruits are the ideal detox foods since they contain nutrients that are powerful cleansing agents as well as enzymes that aid in better digestion. Additionally, fruits and vegetables are high in fiber, which promotes better bowel movements and aids in the removal of toxins from the body, according to nutritionist Vinita Contractor. 10. Consume fruits and vegetables

In addition to being rich in dietary fiber, fruits and vegetables are excellent providers of vitamins and minerals. "Add berries, beets, cabbage, radish, broccoli, and other fruits and vegetables to your regular meals. These are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and minerals. Vitamins A, C, E, selenium, lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin are antioxidants that aid in lowering oxidative stress and inflammation brought on by too many free radicals and pollutants. Veggies boost metabolism, encourage satiety and decrease hunger, all of which may aid in weight loss, according to Dr. Meghana Pasi, a nutritionist with Arogya World's MyThali Program. It's best to have a balanced diet before the holiday season because we tend to overindulge then. The best approach would be to maintain balance by eating a variety of fruits, nutritious drinks, proteins, fiber, and greens. During this detox phase, limiting processed carbs and sugar is the ideal strategy, according to Gurmeet Arora, a health specialist, and proprietor of Flax Fit. 11. Get adequate sleep