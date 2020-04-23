12 Common signs that indicate hormonal imbalance in women

Hormonal Imbalance Symptoms: Hormonal imbalance is not uncommon in women. It can have a serious impact on your health. Read on to know the common signs that indicate a hormonal imbalance.

Hormones, the messengers of womanhood, can affect your mood, food cravings and your weight. For most women, this ship sails smoothly while for some, it’s a shipwreck that doesn’t let them go through the cycle properly. Hormones might fluctuate sometimes, meaning your body might have too much of a certain hormone or too little. This condition is known as hormonal imbalance. Any kind of change in your hormones can have serious effects throughout the whole body.

Hormones are chemicals produced by glands in the endocrine system and released in the bloodstream. Balanced hormones mean that everything is functioning properly in your body. A sedentary lifestyle, stress and inadequate intake of nutrients can create an imbalance and lead to serious health problems. Other common causes of hormonal imbalance include PCOS, diabetes, thyroid, eating disorders, age, trauma, tumours, etc. For a better understanding of the health problem, you should consult a professional doctor. But before that you should know the symptoms to figure out if your hormones are out of whack.

Here are the common signs that indicate a hormonal imbalance in women.

1) Fluctuations in estrogen levels can cause mood swings, also known as premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

2) High levels of estrogen, cortisol and insulin in the body can lead to weight gain and even make it difficult to lose weight.

3) Hot flashes and night sweats which might disrupt your sleep.

4) You may experience digestive problems like bowel discomfort, abdominal pain, bloating, constipation or diarrhoea.

5) Hormonal changes may lead to acne and make the skin worse.

6) An imbalance of the thyroid hormone may make you feel constantly tired.

7) Low thyroid function or elevated cortisol levels in the body may make you lose a lot of hair – more than 100 strands a day.

8) If hormones that regulate the sex drive are ebbing, then it might even affect your sex life.

9) Imbalance of some hormones may lead to excessive sweating.

10) Heavy or painful periods accompanied by abdominal pain, frequent urination, constipation and painful intercourse can be due to a hormonal imbalance.

11) A decline in your estrogen levels may cause vaginal dryness, especially during perimenopause and menopause.

12) Low estrogen levels can also lead to weak bones during the perimenopause and menopause period.

