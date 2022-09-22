15 health benefits of Oatmeal that you should know

You might have heard many people say that oatmeal is magical for your body, but have you ever wondered what exactly it does? Oatmeal is known for its heart-protective starch called beta-glucan, which reduces cholesterol and lowers the risk of cancer. In today's article, we are going to go through everything that makes oatmeal, the perfect choice for your breakfast.

Avena sativa or oats is a go-to breakfast option, but did you know that it's primarily used to feed livestock? Oats grow in moderate temperatures and can withstand poor soil. Oats are among the world's healthiest grains. It's an excellent option for people who are gluten intolerant and can be a great source of vitamins and fiber.

Nutrition Facts

The nutrition values of 1 cup (81 grams) of oats are:

Calories: 307 grams

Water: 8.7 grams

Protein:10.7 grams

Carbs: 54.8 grams

Sugar: 0.8 grams

Fiber: 8.1 grams

Fat: 5.3 grams

Carbs

Carbs make up around 66% of dry oats.

Starch

Starch is the largest component of oats. However, the starch in oats is slightly different from other forms of starch. It has a higher fat content and high viscosity.

Fiber

Fibers make up 11% of oats. Daily consumption of this fiber has so many benefits that you may not know of.

Protein

Oats are a good source of protein and an excellent source of protein for vegetarians.

Vitamins and Minerals found in Oatmeal

Manganese: found in whole grains, excellent for metabolism.

Phosphorus: This mineral is important for bone health.

Copper: An anti-oxidant, important for heart health.

Vitamin B1: Also known as thiamine

Iron: A protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood.

Selenium: Important for mental function and immunity.

Types of Oats

Steel cut Oats

Also known as Irish oats, steel-cut oats are coarse oats. Each groat is chopped into two or three pieces rather than flattening it.

Whole oat groats

These are hulled oat kernels, that need to be peeled before eating. The cooking time of this kind is pretty long ranging from 50 to 60 minutes.

Scottish Oatmeal

The whole groats are ground to a coarse texture and mostly used in porridges.

Rolled Oats

This is the most common type of oats available in the market. The groats are first steamed and then flattened. Their cooking time is minimal spanning from 10 to 20 minutes.

Benefits of Oatmeal

1) They can lower blood sugar levels

Type 2 diabetes is a very common health condition. Oatmeal may help lower blood sugar levels, especially in people who are struggling with weight issues.

2) Helps reduce weight

Because of its rich fiber content, oatmeal can be extremely filling keeping you fulfilled for longer periods of time. Beta-gluten is also known to promote the release of peptides.

3) Lowers the risk of childhood asthma

Research suggests that early introduction of oats to children's diet can protect them from developing asthma.

4) Promoting healthy bacteria in the gut

The beta-glucan in oatmeal forms a gel-like substance when it's mixed with water this gel form a layer in the stomach and digestive tract. The layer feeds good bacteria in the gut which increases their growth rate and can contribute to a healthy gut.

5) Helps with constipation

Constipation is a common gastrointestinal problem that affects almost everyone at some point. The fiber in oatmeal can help keep the stool softened which might relieve constipation.

6) Reduces hypertension and stress

Because of its heart-protective qualities, oatmeal keeps the blood pressure in check. This, in turn, results in reduced hypertension. Oats are also comforting food, a warm sweet oat porridge in the morning can help you start the day on a positive note keeping your stress under control.